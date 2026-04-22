Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced the appointment of Hussain Salman as Enterprise Services Director for the Gulf Region, where he will lead across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

With the region consistently ranking among the world's most targeted regions for cyberattacks, cybersecurity has evolved from priority to an urgent business need. This shift is driven by rapid digital transformation, the rise in state-sponsored threats, and the growing impact of AI-powered attacks, fueling a cybersecurity market that is expected to nearly double from USD 20.55 billion in 2025 to USD 40.97 billion by 2030. In this environment, the need for extensive regional expertise continues to grow.

Hussain has decades of experience in IT services, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, with strong expertise in the Gulf market. After long years at Dell Technologies, he went on to lead cybersecurity business development at Secureworks, driving regional growth and supporting major organisations with practical, business-focused security strategies.

In his new role, Hussain will lead enterprise services delivery across the Gulf, working closely with organisations to strengthen their cyber resilience and secure hybrid environments. By leveraging Sophos' AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and 24/7 threat monitoring, prevention, detection, and response, he will also guide customers in accelerating their digital transformation journeys with greater assurance.

“Cybersecurity in the Middle East has entered a new strategic era,” said Harish Chib, Vice President, Emerging Markets, Sophos. “The organisations that will lead in this region are those that move from reactive defence to proactive, intelligence-led security, integrating resilience into every layer of their business. Hussain brings decades of experience at this level, advising some of the region’s most complex enterprises and helping align security with business outcomes. His appointment reflects Sophos' focus in the region, and our commitment to going beyond the traditional vendor role, working as a trusted, long-term partner in our customers’ success.”

“The threat landscape is evolving faster than ever, and the pressure on enterprises in the Gulf region continues to grow,” said Hussain Salman, Enterprise Services Director, Gulf Region, Sophos. “With AI accelerating both the scale and sophistication of cyber threats, organisations need more than just technology. They need a partner who truly understands their business, their risks, and where they want to go. I’m excited to step into this role and work closely with our customers to build security strategies that are proactive, resilient, not only protect their operations, but also give them the confidence to grow and lead in an increasingly digital world.”

As Sophos continues to invest in the region, the company remains focused on supporting customers with the right expertise and capabilities to navigate today’s increasingly complex threat landscape and stay ahead of what’s next.