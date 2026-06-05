United Arab Emirates – Shangri-La Jeddah is pleased to announce the appointment of Lina Khan as Director of Marketing & Communications. In her new role, Lina will lead the hotel’s marketing, communications, public relations, and brand strategy, supporting Shangri-La Jeddah’s continued growth as one of Jeddah’s leading luxury destinations.

Originally from Jeddah, Lina brings a strong background across luxury hospitality, corporate communications, brand management, and lifestyle marketing. Her global perspective has been shaped by her MBA studies at the University of Dallas, academic experience in Italy and the United States, and consulting work with firms in the United States.

Her career spans leading hospitality and corporate brands, including Nadec Foods, McDonald’s Saudi Arabia, Fairmont Riyadh, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, and Park Hyatt Jeddah. Across these roles, she has built expertise in integrated marketing, public relations, digital strategy, brand positioning, stakeholder engagement, and guest-focused storytelling.

Lina has also led marketing plans for multiple food and beverage outlets, wedding fairs, luxury lifestyle activations, and high-end brand collaborations across fashion, beauty, automotive, jewelry, and fine dining. Her work includes collaborations and activations with globally recognized names such as Piaget, Lamborghini, Tom Ford, Bobbi Brown, and Pierre Hermé, as well as premium dining experiences during Riyadh Season.

With a career shaped by luxury hospitality, corporate brand strategy, and lifestyle-led experiences, Lina brings a refined and well-rounded perspective to the role. Her interests in fashion, fine dining, lifestyle experiences, and sustainability further inform her approach to creating meaningful brand moments that feel relevant, elegant, and emotionally engaging.

Reflecting on her new role, Lina shared: “I am delighted to join the Shangri-La Jeddah team and be part of a brand renowned for its exceptional hospitality and guest experiences. Having grown up in Jeddah, this opportunity is particularly meaningful, and I look forward to contributing to the hotel’s continued success while further strengthening its position as one of the city’s leading luxury destinations.”

Her appointment comes at a time of continued momentum for Shangri-La Jeddah as the hotel further strengthens its position within the Kingdom’s evolving luxury hospitality landscape, building on its acclaimed dining experiences, exceptional service, and prime location on the Jeddah Waterfront.

About Shangri-La:

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.

Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

About Shangri-La Circle

Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group’s portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities, and family experiences. Details of these benefits can be found here.

To enroll as a member and stay up to date with the latest Shangri-La Circle announcements and offers, visit www.shangri-la.com/shangrilacircle and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Weibo and WeChat, or download the Shangri-La mobile app.

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