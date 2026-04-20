Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – announced the appointment of Mr Moustapha Chami as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1. Mr Chami succeeds Mr Sunny Bhatia, who stepped down from the position for family reasons.

Mr Moustapha Chami joined KIPCO in 2009 and has served as Deputy Group CFO since 2022, working closely with senior management on financial planning, capital allocation and portfolio performance oversight. He brings extensive experience across the Group’s operations and a strong understanding of KIPCO’s financial and strategic framework.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Moustapha Chami as Group CFO. Having worked closely with the Group’s leadership and portfolio companies, he brings strong financial expertise, deep institutional knowledge and a clear understanding of KIPCO’s strategic priorities. His appointment ensures continuity and supports the Group’s continued focus on disciplined financial management and long-term value creation.”

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 35 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.

Further information:

Eman Al Awadhi

Group Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Eman.Alawadhi@kipco.com

Meshari Al Duhaim

Senior Manager

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Meshari.Alduhaim@kipco.com