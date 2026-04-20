Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt – Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh has announced the appointment of Kai Winkler as General Manager.

Winkler takes over the leadership of the property following a successful chapter led by Leon Baum, who transfers within Four Seasons after guiding the resort through a major expansion and a successful period of growth.

Winkler arrives at the Red Sea destination from the United Kingdom, where he most recently managed the Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland. His leadership in the Home of Golf at the renowned 520-acre estate was recently recognised by being awarded Scottish Hotelier of the Year 2025, an accolade reflecting his deep commitment to the hospitality craft.

With a career spanning three decades across eight countries, including leadership roles in Moscow, Dubai, Istanbul and Bodrum, Winkler has extensive experience managing iconic, world-class properties in key destinations. He brings a global perspective and a straightforward, "people-first" leadership style aimed at empowering teams to deliver exceptional results.

Winkler joins the resort at a significant moment as it continues to solidify its reputation as a leading luxury destination on the Red Sea. A Cornell alumnus with an Executive MBA, he is known for balancing a sharp attention to detail with a professional warmth that aligns with the Four Seasons service culture.

"It is an honor to join the team and the expansive Resort in Sharm El Sheikh," says Winkler. "I am handed over an incredible foundation, and I look forward to working with this talented team to continue delivering the unforgettable moments and intuitive service that guests expect from the brand."

Following its landmark expansion, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh remains a benchmark for luxury in the region, offering a blend of world-class diving, unique culinary experiences, and the signature intuitive service for which the brand is globally renowned.