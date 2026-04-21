Industry veteran brings nearly three decades of global strategic advisory experience to elevate stakeholder dialogue and brand narrative.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Acwa, the world’s largest private water desalination company, a leader in the energy transition, and first mover into green hydrogen at scale, appointed Liam Clarke as Vice President, Corporate Communications & Sustainability. Based in Riyadh, Clarke will lead the company’s corporate and internal communications functions, alongside its sustainability strategy. The integrated remit is designed to support Acwa’s continued international growth and long-term strategic ambitions.

Clarke has served as Interim Vice President, Corporate Communications since November 2025, overseeing Acwa’s communications strategy and operations. His permanent appointment reflects Acwa’s commitment to embedding communications and sustainability as core pillars of its long-term strategy. By bringing these functions together under one leadership structure alongside internal communications, the company is reinforcing the role of transparent ESG performance, stakeholder engagement and clear corporate storytelling, both internal and external, in supporting global expansion and access to capital.

Commenting on his appointment, Clarke said: “Acwa is at an important stage in its global growth journey, and I am excited to take on this new role at such a defining moment for the company. Acwa has built an exceptional platform with global relevance, strong momentum and a clear sense of purpose. I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to further elevate the company’s corporate narrative, strengthen its sustainability leadership and deepen stakeholder dialogue as we continue expanding across diverse markets. It is a privilege to contribute to a company playing such an important role in advancing the energy transition, water security and sustainable infrastructure worldwide.”

Clarke brings nearly three decades of international experience in strategic communications, public affairs and sustainability to the role. Prior to joining Acwa, he spent more than two decades with APCO, holding senior leadership roles across Washington, DC, Riyadh and Dubai. Most recently, he served as Head of Global Business Development and Senior Client Counsel.

Earlier, he founded and led APCO’s Riyadh office for five years as Managing Director, establishing the firm’s presence in the Kingdom. He also led APCO’s Strategic Consulting practice and spent nearly a decade as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Business Management, overseeing operations across more than 20 markets while serving on the firm’s Management Committee.

Throughout his career, industry veteran Clarke advised Fortune 100 companies including UPS, Microsoft and ExxonMobil on sustainability, ESG, employee engagement, CSR and strategic philanthropy. He began his career in strategic communications at Weber Shandwick, where he was part of the firm’s corporate and public affairs practices, and started his professional career as

a Program Officer and Communications Manager at the C.K. Blandin Foundation.

About Acwa

Acwa (TADAWUL: 2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world’s largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in the global energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Acwa employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. Acwa’s portfolio comprises 110 projects in either operation, advanced development, or under construction, with assets under management (AUM) of SAR 455 billion (USD 121 billion) and the capacity to generate 96 GW of power (of which 52.3 GW is renewables) and manage 9.8 million m³/day of desalinated water. The energy and water capacity generated by Acwa’s assets is delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long-term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and public-private partnership models.

For more information, please visit www.acwapower.com

Acwa Media Contacts:

Halah Mohsen

Director Media Affairs & External Comms

hmohsen@acwapower.com

media.inquiries@acwapower.co