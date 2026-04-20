Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education has announced the appointment of Nicola Huggett as Executive Principal of GEMS Wellington International School (WIS). Nicola has assumed her role with effect from April 2026, bringing with her more than three decades of senior leadership experience across some of the UK’s most respected independent and international schools. Andrew Jenkins, currently Principal and CEO, continues in his role till January 2027 and will then move on from GEMS Education to pursue other career opportunities. Andrew and Nicola will continue to work together until January 2027, ensuring a purposeful and seamless transition.

Nicola has served as Head of Cheltenham College, a leading co-educational day and boarding school in the UK, overseeing more than 1,100 pupils across junior and senior phases, as well as working with the leadership of Cheltenham’s international school in Oman. During her tenure, she has delivered strong academic outcomes, driven curriculum innovation and digital transformation, strengthened staff engagement, and supported international growth, while maintaining excellent inspection results and strong community confidence. Under her leadership, the school achieved its strongest A Level results in a decade, reflecting a sustained focus on raising standards and improving student progress across all phases.

Nicola has extensive expertise in leading multi-school environments, developing high-performing leadership teams, and implementing evidence-based teaching and learning practices. In her role, she will be working closely with the WIS leadership team, and the wider GEMS network.

She will be responsible for upholding consistently high standards, building on the school’s 17-year Outstanding rating from KHDA. The school is also recognised as one of the UAE’s leading IB Diploma providers, with students achieving perfect scores of 45 over the past six years. She will continue to drive strong regulatory outcomes, maintain high levels of parent satisfaction, and foster a culture where every student is known, supported, and challenged to achieve their best.

Across her earlier career in the UK, Nicola held senior leadership roles, including Head of Blundell’s School and Deputy Headmistress at Downe House School, as well as pastoral, academic, and boarding leadership positions at Haileybury. Her experience spans whole-school improvement, governance, financial sustainability, safeguarding, staff development, and student wellbeing, with a consistent focus on high expectations, inclusion, and character education.

Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS, said:

Nicola’s career reflects a deep commitment to academic excellence, student wellbeing, and purposeful leadership through innovation, inclusion, and character development. Her experience leading complex school communities in the UK and internationally, combined with her strategic clarity and people-focused approach, positions her strongly to support GEMS Wellington International School as it continues to evolve, including the introduction of A Levels this year to broaden pathways for students. We are delighted to welcome Nicola to the GEMS family.

Commenting on Andrew’s contributions to the school, Dino said: “Since joining in 2017 and progressing to Principal and CEO, Andrew has provided clear and consistent leadership, delivering Outstanding inspection outcomes, strong academic performance, and a culture of high expectations and accountability. He leaves GEMS Wellington International School with strong foundations, a clear strategic direction and a high performing team well placed to build on his work. His contribution to the school and its community is deeply appreciated and will have a lasting impact.”

For her part, Nicola said:

“I have been inspired by the UAE’s ambitious vision for education and by the strong culture of excellence already established at WIS. The school has a strong identity, talented staff, and clearly ambitious students, and I am very much looking forward to working alongside its leadership team and outstanding community to build on its strengths. I am particularly committed to ensuring that students benefit from innovative and technologically forward-thinking learning environments, while also deepening opportunities for character development and confidence in their own student voice. The strengthening of Arabic and Islamic education within this diverse and international community will be a focus. The WIS values of integrity, empathy and fortitude resonate deeply with me, particularly in supporting young people to thrive in an increasingly complex and digital world. It will be a privilege and a pleasure to join the GEMS and WIS team ”

Nicola is an active contributor to the wider education sector. She currently serves as Chair of the Professional Development Committee of the Heads’ Conference (HMC), a leading UK-based association representing many of the country’s top independent schools and international member schools worldwide. She has held multiple governance roles, led national HMC leadership programmes for school heads, and regularly speaks at conferences on leadership, school improvement, and professional development.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com