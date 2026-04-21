Dubai: Klay Group, a boutique financial services firm providing Wealth Management, Multi-Family Office, Asset Management and Corporate Advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaurav Gupta as Managing Director – Client Advisor.

Based in Singapore, Gaurav will report to Arjun Anand, Chief Executive Officer (APAC), and will advise ultra-high-net-worth clients across Asia on portfolio construction and cross-border wealth strategies.

His appointment comes as Klay Group continues to strengthen its presence in Asia, amid growing demand for institutional-quality, globally diversified investment solutions.

Kalpesh Khakhria, Chairman of Klay Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Gaurav to Klay Group. His experience advising sophisticated clients across markets will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our client offering and expand globally."

Arjun Anand, Chief Executive Officer (APAC), added: "We are seeing increasing demand from ultra-high-net-worth clients for holistic, institutional-quality advice. Gaurav’s client-centric approach and cross-border experience make him a strong addition to our team in Asia."

Gaurav brings over 21 years of experience across private banking, investment advisory, and research. He has worked with ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and corporates across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom. Most recently, he was an Executive Director at Nomura, where he was recognised as a Top 10 Banker and served on the firm’s Junior Talent Board.

About Klay Group:

Klay is a global boutique financial services firm delivering independent advice, tailored solutions, and smart systems across wealth management, multi-family office services, asset management, and corporate advisory. Combining institutional rigour with personalised service, our open architecture model ensures clients benefit from unbiased expertise, aligned incentives, and innovative insights powered by a dedicated in-house investment team and global analyst network.

With offices in Dubai, India, Singapore, London, and Australia, our diverse team of 140+ professionals from over 13 nationalities serves clients with a commitment to long-term relationships built on trust and shared success. Since inception, we have supported more than 450 families worldwide, maintaining a strong focus on bespoke strategies that preserve and grow wealth across generations.

Klay Group is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Financial Conduct Authority UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Services are available to professional, accredited, and wholesale investors only.

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