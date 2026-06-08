Cairo, Egypt – realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand in Egypt, has officially announced football star Emam Ashour as the official realme brand ambassador, representing its highly anticipated realme 16 Series in Egypt, the first product lineup to launch under this new partnership, marking a new chapter in the brand’s commitment to inspiring young consumers through innovation, performance, and ambition.

The partnership brings together one of Egypt’s most influential football talents with a brand that has consistently challenged industry standards and empowered a new generation to pursue excellence. Emam Ashour embodies the passion, determination, confidence, and relentless drive that define realme’s vision and resonate strongly with Egyptian youth.

As realme’s brand ambassador, Emam Ashour showcases the series’ flagship-level capabilities, cutting-edge AI-powered features, advanced camera system, and powerful performance designed to help users elevate every aspect of their digital lives. The collaboration highlights the shared values between realme and Ashour, both of whom continue to push boundaries and redefine expectations in their respective fields.

Through this partnership, realme aims to strengthen its connection with Egypt’s young generation by celebrating ambition, perseverance, and the courage to pursue success. Emam Ashour’s journey as one of the country’s leading football stars, reflects the spirit of a generation that embraces challenges, strives for continuous growth, and believes that success is achieved through dedication and hard work.

The realme 16 Series is bringing a new benchmark in smartphone innovation, premium design, and imaging excellence. Together, realme and Emam Ashour will inspire users to unlock their full potential and achieve more, both on and off the field.