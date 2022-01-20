Kuwait, Kuwait City: Car enthusiasts than ever before will be able to get involved with Kuwait’s biggest gathering of car clubs called “Street 965”, which is taking place on Saturday, January 22nd 2022 at Ooredoo Tower. The car show will be sponsored by Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, in collaboration with “Street 965”, number one street car community in Kuwait and the GCC, and the Kuwaiti public figure and Automotive influencer, Mohammad Alamer.

The car show will constitute the biggest gathering of classic and sport car clubs in the State of Kuwait, featuring a wide range of cars from global industries including; British, Japanese, American and European automotive.

The event will accommodate 150 cars and 18 car clubs where the public will be thrilled by the sound of engines. These include the M-B club, Porsche club, Super Run club, Kuwait Camaro club, and Kuwait Classic Trucks Team. In addition to the participation of a number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) companies that are interested in the automotive sector.

Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “We take pride of being the sponsor for such a ground-breaking event happening for the first time in Kuwait, which holds two inspiring messages; first is promoting responsible and safe driving, and second engaging with different categories of community. We are talking sports vehicles, vintage cars, and awe-inspiring Auto inventions. We are talking astonishing array of entertaining activities, surprises and prizes.”

The event will also witness the participation of many major companies in the country such as; the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz AlBabtain Company – Nissan, KidZania and the Motorgy application specialized for purchasing and selling used cars in Kuwait. Visitors will also relish delicious flavors and food options throughout the event.

What’s more, Ooredoo calls out all the videographers of Kuwait to participate in its huge contest in which they have to take a high-quality edited video of the event taking place next Saturday, January 22nd 2022 at Ooredoo Tower. The winner will win many valuable prizes from Ooredoo.

From his side, Mohammad Alamer, the Kuwaiti public figure and automotive influencer, said: “I am honored to be working closely with one of the biggest telecom companies in Kuwait, Ooredoo, along with “Street 965” Kuwait’s top street car community account that has been well-established for almost ten years with a huge car customers’ base. As an automotive influencer and cars enthusiast, I am beyond excited for this first-of-a-kind event, I invite everyone to join us and enjoy the thrilling atmosphere.”

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

