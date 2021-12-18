Kuwait, Kuwait City : In continuation of its successful humanitarian journey, and in line with its commitment to raising public awareness and contribution in various issues that affect the community as a whole, as well as promoting sustainable development, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to launch innovated digital services in Kuwait, highlights its continuous collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UN migration agency in Kuwait.

The collaboration on an awareness video came in celebration of the International Migrants Day on December 18th 2021, a day dedicated by the United Nations (UN), and is celebrated each year on the 18th of December to highlight the positive contributions that migrants bring to our societies, as well as the challenges that they may face along the way. Hence, Ooredoo Kuwait constantly creates awareness campaigns that promote sustainable development and achieves safer environments for all society members.

Further, Ooredoo Kuwait encourages its customers to be part of this campaign and take serious steps through offering them the opportunity to donate their points - which are collected by purchasing Ooredoo products and services in the Nojoom program- to charitable organizations and the International Organization for Migration. Doing so will allow IOM to organize a number of activities that benefit migrants, which include psychosocial support sessions, the distribution of essential non-food items and personal protective equipment kits to vulnerable migrants, as well as several awareness raising campaigns.

Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Ooredoo has always been a pioneer in humanitarian philanthropy that aims to achieve sustainable and social development, and the development of intellectual enlightenment through efforts and campaigns that promote and strengthen the relationship between members of society. Therefore, we seek to build a strong networking relationships with entities and organizations with common visions, and our partnership with the International Organization for Migration is a living proof of our common goals, responsibility and commitment.”

From his side, Mazen AboulHosn, IOM Kuwait’s Chief of Mission said: “IOM celebrates its 70th anniversary this month. Since its establishment, the IOM has been working closely with governments and partners to tackle migration-related issues at a global, regional, and local level. IOM is always delighted to establish partnerships with the private sector on areas of mutual interest and shared values to reach the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Our collaboration with Ooredoo Kuwait on a video to mark the International Migrants Day, sheds light on the linkage between migration and the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the importance of migrants in achieving these goals, as well as promoting inclusion and diversity. We look forward to our continuous cooperation with Ooredoo on several joint initiatives.”

IOM Kuwait works to provide technical support for the Government on migration governance, including labor migration and migrant protection. IOM Kuwait also provides support to migrant workers, including vulnerable groups and potential victims of trafficking.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021