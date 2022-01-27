PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Omnix International announces the appointment of Walid Gomaa as the Acting Chief Executive Officer. Transitioning into his new role, he will continue to drive the organization into proficiencies that will enhance its strategic priorities. He was previously Vice President Solutions & Customer Success in the company.
“I am confident that Walid Gomaa’s appointment as Acting CEO will keep us on track with all of our business goals. His immense experience and industry knowledge make him the right choice to lead our team,” said, Saad Al Zaid, Chairman, Omnix International.
Having redefined the organization’s go-to-market and route-to-market models to have better engagements with customers and vendors, Walid has been instrumental in enhancing Omnix’s market coverage. He has also been involved in enabling the company to deliver state-of-the-art customer solutions. Walid will continue to drive end-to-end accountability and lead Omnix teams to exceed customers’ expectations.
Walid is an Information Technology veteran with over 33 years of proven track record. His experience spans several key IT areas including infrastructure, middleware, application development, data management, enterprise content management, applications modernization, and cloud. He has previously worked with leading international and regional IT organizations such as IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, EMC, Gulf business Machines, Huawei Enterprise, Oracle, Hitachi Vantara.
About Omnix
Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. Omnix is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 18001:2007 Certified Company. For more information, visit https://omnix.com/
