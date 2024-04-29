Operator offers high-quality connectivity, representing a revolution in performance, scale and ease of provisioning.

Nokia solution ensures e& UAE customers will benefit from decreased latency, uninterrupted connectivity and seamless access to cutting-edge applications.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has announced that e& UAE, telecom arm of e&, will leverage Nokia’s cloud interconnect solution to provide connectivity services for hyperscalers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). By using Nokia’s FP5-based technology, e& UAE can now offer significantly high-quality connectivity to hyperscalers, representing a revolution in performance, scale, and security. This will lead to e& UAE’s network being able to support mission-critical applications delivered across evolved business-class services.

Driven by the rapid growth of cloud services, e& UAE is evolving its network to streamline its current architecture. By seamlessly connecting to leading cloud service providers, e& UAE customers will benefit from decreased latency for response times, uninterrupted connectivity, and easy access to cutting-edge applications.

Nokia’s cloud interconnect solution focuses on optimizing and strengthening network performance within hyperscale environments. It addresses key connectivity challenges, ensuring efficient routing, traffic management, network security, and resource allocation to meet the specific demands of hyperscalers.

Nokia’s FP5-based platforms are the industry’s first terabit-class routers that deliver high performance, capacity, and security for cloud-scale networks. Additionally, Nokia's ANYsec technology provides end-to-end encryption and authentication for all data traffic across the network, ensuring data privacy and integrity.

Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President, Core Networks & Platforms at e& UAE, said: “We are delighted to work with Nokia to deliver cutting-edge cloud-based network connectivity services in the UAE. This collaboration allows frictionless access to innovative applications that enhance the user experience. It also supports e& UAE’s objective of optimizing our current network architecture to seamlessly integrate with public clouds while ensuring the highest levels of security and reliability for our customers.”

Samer Makke, Head of Customer Team for e& UAE and Network Infrastructure for Middle East & United Arabic Emirates at Nokia, said: “We are proud to support e& UAE in its journey to become a cloud-native operator and provide innovative network services to the hyperscaler community. Our FP5 platforms and the ANYsec capability are designed to meet the demands of cloud-scale networks with high performance, capacity, and security. We are confident that our collaboration with e& UAE will help unleash the full potential of the cloud and drive economic growth in the country.”

