PwC Middle East, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, is adding a further 1,000 roles over the next three years in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan and Egypt to boost the expansion of its Managed Services arm.

This move aligns with the region’s growing transformation agenda, transitioning into the delivery phase, where both public and private sector organisations are required to achieve tangible outcomes.

The investment encompasses strengthening existing PwC delivery centres in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Amman, Jordan and Cairo, Egypt, along with the establishment of significant new facilities.

Investment in tech training

The initiative includes investment in technology, training, and development. Bala Chandaran, Partner, Managed Services, has been appointed to lead the solutioning centre of excellence, playing a pivotal role in structuring more complex services such as Transformation Management, Infrastructure, Digital, Corporate services, Tax, Legal, Financial Crime, and Risk & Controls.

PwC’s Managed Services are digitally driven, leveraging the firm’s alliance ecosystem with over 30 technology partners, including SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Google Cloud. This approach ensures continuous growth and adaptation to the latest technologies.

Abdullah Tamer, Managed Services Leader at PwC Middle East, commented: “The Managed Services offering is a natural extension of our leading position in driving the transformation agenda in our region.

Complex and critical functions

“Beyond delivery of transformation, we can support our clients in delivering their most complex and critical functions and processes, bringing the best of our subject matter expertise, technology solutions, and operational excellence to deliver sustained outcomes. This provides our clients with more certainty, speed, and efficiency in delivery in a market where there is often limited capacity, capability, and technology. We run, you accelerate.”

Stephen Anderson, Strategy Leader at PwC MIddle East, added: “As we pass the halfway stage on the journey to Vision 2030, we are shifting into the delivery phase where organisations need to deliver outcomes and tangible results. Our clients are seeking both transformational advisory services and digitally-driven, high-value added Managed Services. We are making significant further investments in both regional talent and new digital solutions to help our region to realise these ambitions.”--TradeArabia News Service

