Muscat: Omanisation rate reached 34 percent within a total direct workforce exceeding 75,000 workers at various administrative and technical levels in the 22 economic, free and industrial zones it supervises, said the Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).

The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones reviews during its media meeting the most prominent achievements it achieved in 2023, and the goals and plans for the current year.

The Authority: "The volume of cumulative investment committed in all regions until the end of December 2023 amounts to OMR 19 billion, including OMR 6 billion in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm ."

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Masoud bin Ali Al Sunaidi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones: "The volume of private sector investments in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm is increasing as a result of the opening of the Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Project."

His Excellency: "The investments added during the year 2023 in the free zones in Sohar, Salalah and Al Mazyouna are approximately OMR 800 million."

Chairman of OPAZ: "The Sohar Free Zone Administration has begun procedures to reclaim 630 hectares, representing an additional expansion of the current phase to keep pace with the increasing demand for establishing industrial projects."

"The Salalah Free Zone was able to localise a number of projects, including three projects in the fields of food and mining industries and medical supplies, with an investment estimated at OMR 24 million ."

"The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” attracts 226 projects distributed among various industrial cities, with a total investment estimated at OMR 203 million , including seven projects in the plastics industries sector," Al Sunaidi added.

"The number of agreements signed in Khazaen Economic City until the end of 2023 exceeded 100 agreements in various economic sectors. The central market for vegetables and fruits in the city is expected to open during this year."

His Excellency: "The Authority was able to achieve financial savings in the projects it is implementing, estimated at approximately OMR 38 million, which were used to cover the needs of a number of projects related to developing the lifestyle in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm."

"The volume of direct revenues from the regions last year amounted to about OMR 61.6 million, an increase of 15 percent over the target set for the same year. The Authority is completing the procedures for supervising and implementing the eight regions under development."

OPAZ:" 92 percent satisfaction rate of beneficiaries of services until the end of December 2023, compared to 86 percent in June 2023."

"Work is underway to develop the integrated economic zone in Al Dhahirah Governorate, the economic zone in Niyabat of Al Rawdah , the free zone at Muscat International Airport, and a number of industrial zones operated by Madayn, such as the cities of Mahas, Ibri, Saih Al Suriyah, Mudhaibi and Thumrait." the Authority added.

