Dubai : Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has announced the appointment of Abdulaziz Al-Dahmash as Managing Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

A well-known figure in the Saudi payments industry, Abdulaziz will be responsible for all aspects of Network's business in KSA, one of the largest payments markets in the MEA and a strategic growth market for the regional payments leader. In his new role, Abdulaziz will be tasked with developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy to drive Network’s business growth and increase digital payments adoption in the Kingdom.

With over 18 years of experience in the financial services sector, Abdulaziz joins Network International from Saudi British Bank (SABB), where he served as Head of Digital Banking and Payments. He was previously at Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) where he played a major role in developing the Saudi National Card Payment Network (MADA), which set the foundation for cashless growth in the country.

Nandan Mer, Group CEO of Network International, commented, “Saudi Arabia remains one of the leading market opportunities for Network and an important future growth accelerator for the business. As the Kingdom moves towards a less-cash environment, it presents a significant opportunity for us to support the nation with its 2030 Vision and the goal of increasing the number of non-cash transactions to 70 percent in 2025. We are happy to welcome Abdulaziz onboard to lead the business in KSA. I am confident that his rich experience and insight in digital banking and payments in the KSA market will help grow and strengthen our business offerings across the region.”

Abdulaziz Al-Dahmash, Managing Director - KSA, Network International, added, “Network International is well known as an industry leader in boosting digital payment acceptance and developing the national payment ecosystems of several economies across the MEA. I am honoured and excited to join the Network team and look forward to growing and supporting its ambition to boost digital acceptance through its best-in-class services to the KSA market.”

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

