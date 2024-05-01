Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, secured the title of UAE’s Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI) in the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2024.

The Euromoney Private Banking Awards, renowned in the global private banking and wealth management domain, spotlight institutions that demonstrate exceptional commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their customers. The accolade reflects ADIB's excellence and innovation within the financial services industry and underscores its position as a frontrunner in delivering tailored financial solutions and personalized services to its discerning clientele.

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking in ADIB, stated "We are deeply honored to receive this esteemed accolade from Euromoney, which underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled value and service excellence to our high-net-worth clients. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts, dedication, and innovative ethos embedded within the ADIB team and further reinforces ADIB's steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and client-focused practices across its operations."

ADIB’s aim of advancing standards within the private banking and wealth management sector is guided by principles of Shariah compliance. At the same time, focusing on improving the values ​​of innovation for the benefit of its customers. The bank also constantly seeks to establish benchmarks for industry practices and meet evolving customer needs.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 193 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

