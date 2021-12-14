Topping out achieved in less than three months of the project’s launch and scheduled for delivery in Q4 2022

The integrated lifestyle community is developed in partnership with Asem Holding Ltd

Dubai, UAE : Ellington Properties, Dubai’s design-led property developer, celebrated the topping out of its new residential destination, Harrington House, located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, in just a few months of its launch.

Inspired by the serenity of the Arabian desert with colour and design inspirations reflecting natural beige and black shades, Harrington House was launched to strong investor response in September 2021 and is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022. Ellington Properties has achieved the topping out construction milestone as per schedule, underlining its commitment to timely delivery.

An integrated community that focuses on the health and wellness of residents, Harrington House is developed in partnership with Asem Holding Ltd. The senior leaders of both the companies attended the topping out ceremony.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Ellington Properties, said: “With Harrington House, we are further redefining the urban lifestyle experience through a thoughtfully designed community that emphasises on the wellness of the residents. Assuring a tranquil and healthy lifestyle environment, Harrington House has received strong response from investors for the long-term returns it offers, given its central location, exceptional design, and state-of-the-art amenities. With the topping out completed in less than a few months of launch, we are on schedule for the timely delivery of the residences.”

Abdul Razeq Abdul Ahad, President & CEO, Asem Holdings LTD, added: “Our decision to partner with Ellington Properties was led by two key considerations: One, its proven track-record as a design-centric developer that adds value to the lives of residents, and two, its commitment to project delivery. The construction progress achieved on Harrington House is a strong testament to the credentials of Ellington Properties and we look forward to the handover of the homes as per schedule.”

Harrington House has only 92 apartments, comprising studios, and one- and two-bedrooms that are thoughtfully designed for families. With only four residential floors, it offers easy access to the leisure and business hubs of the city, with Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina only 10 to 15 minutes away, The Walk in JBR just a 25-minute drive and Dubai World Central Airport only 10 minutes by road.

The residences are competitively priced with a studio, 382 to 456 sq ft in size, starting at AED 444,828; one-bedrooms of 484 to 806 sq ft starting at AED 480,828 and two-bedroom apartments, starting at AED 1,004,828, in sizes of 993 to 1,940 sq ft. The residences have high ceilings, sculpted balconies, wood-look porcelain tile flooring and fitted wardrobes. The interiors are inspired by the Arabian gazelles with a mix of earthy desert hues in neutral beige and warm ash tones contrasting with charcoal and black accents.

A distinctive attraction of Harrington House is its lobby lounge with sophisticated furnishings, concierge service, and artworks by local artists. A central two-storey courtyard with a dramatic external wood staircase serves as the heart of social life with spacious outdoor seating area connected to a pool deck and a Zen Garden. Other amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fully equipped gym with zoned training areas as well as an eco-friendly and Montessori inspired kid’s play area.

For further information, please contact (+971) 800 8288 or info@ellingtongroup.com

The new project is another distinctive addition to Ellington’s growing portfolio of award-winning projects in Dubai. Other flagship developments include Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews and The Sloane by Belgravia Heights, all located in JVC, as well as Wilton Terraces and Wilton Park Residences in MBR City and DT1 in Downtown Dubai.

-Ends-

About Ellington Properties:

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties endeavours to craft beautiful environments for exceptionally high-quality lifestyles. Inspired by art and reflective of their owners’ aspirations, Ellington Properties residences are classic in feel but contemporary of vision. Ellington Properties’ current projects include high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Village Circle. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

For further information:

www.asdaa-bcw.com | www.arabyouthsurvey.com

iman.ahmed@bcw-global.com | kelly.home@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021