Wokingham, UK – UK-based technology company Bexprt has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

The Awards are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, recognising and celebrating business excellence across the UK. On the recommendation of the UK Prime Minister, and approved by His Majesty The King, they are awarded to businesses which have demonstrated outstanding success in their respective fields of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Founded in 2018, Bexprt is an independent, privately owned company, headquartered in Wokingham, UK, with a wholly owned subsidiary and regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The business delivers cloud services to clients across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America, and today employs over 30 technology experts globally.

Specialising in Advanced Analytics, Generative-AI, Resilience & Telco Cloud, Bexprt has been exporting since day one, and 90% of their revenues are from international trade – an exceptionally high proportion.

“I am absolutely thrilled that the Bexprt team has been selected for this prestigious Award. We are a specialised, dedicated team, focussed on using our expertise to deliver cloud-based solutions to solve our clients’ problems and digitally transform their businesses. To receive this accolade is a huge honour for any company, and I am truly astonished and humbled that we have achieved this together,” shared Mo Hamdy, Founder & CEO of Bexprt. “I am grateful to the Bexprt team for believing in our mission, and thankful to our strategic partners for sharing the journey with us and to our beloved customers who continue to show their trust in our capabilities and expertise.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years. This year, Bexprt is one of 252 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise, and specifically, receives The King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales.

Applications for The King’s Awards for Enterprise 2025 open on His Majesty The King’s Coronation, 6th May 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.

About Bexprt

Bexprt enables clients to achieve their business goals and digital transformation ambitions, over the cloud. With an extensive background in the telecom sector, they apply their cloud expertise to address client use cases, across all business sectors, in EMEA and North America.

In December 2022 Bexprt opened a wholly owned international subsidiary and regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to better support clients across the Gulf Region, and further enhance their cloud capabilities to include public cloud.

Today Bexprt has staff from eight nationalities, speaking more than ten languages, with projects undertaken in 17 countries across four continents. Bexprt received a UK Government ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World Award’ in May 2023 for Digital Exports, and The King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade on 6th May 2024.

