Sharjah, UAE: City Centre Al Zahia, the leading lifestyle and shopping destination in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has been awarded the Sharjah CSR Excellence Award by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Sharjah - City Centre Al Zahia was awarded as a part of the Sharjah Excellence Award programme held by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The accolade and recognition are a testament to both City Centre Al Zahia and Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to making a positive impact in Sharjah's vibrant community and environment. The shopping destination gained the prestigious award through its multifaceted approach to supporting its community through various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Numerous significant activities contributed to the mall’s recognition, including the Al Zahia Run in collaboration with the Sharjah Sports Society, an Autism Art Exhibition, the Ramadan Kiswat Eid initiative, and the UAE Flag Day celebration with Al Thiqa Club for People of Determination. Moreover, their dedication to causes such as World Child Day, Breast Cancer Awareness in conjunction with House of 45, a Book Fair organised with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and their collaboration with Operation Smile for their summer campaign - underscored their commitment to various societal issues. Collectively, these initiatives demonstrate City Centre Al Zahia's unwavering dedication to fostering social change and community well-being.

Media Contact:

Gambit Communications, Sarah Alsalem: sarah@gambit.ae

