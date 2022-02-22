KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Islamic Berhad (Maybank Islamic) will be launching its inaugural global thought leadership conference that will enable a global platform and collaboration on the integration of sustainability and Islamic finance within the Halal economy.

In partnership with IslamicMarkets Limited (IslamicMarkets), The Global Connect Forum, with the theme of “Driving Sustainable Impact Through Islamic Finance,” will be held on 21 to 23 March 2022 as a virtual event on IslamicMarkets.com, a global platform which provides tools to professionals and institutions in the Islamic economy to unlock opportunities.

The Forum will feature special addresses, fireside chats and panel discussions, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, scholars and key stakeholders from the Islamic finance industry and Halal economy to share key insights and industry best practices.

Dato’ Mohamed Rafique Merican, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maybank Islamic, said “We chose the theme, Sustainable Impact Through Islamic Finance to aptly reflect what is happening around us now. The buzzword, Sustainability, has never been so relevant than it is now since the Coronavirus pandemic hit us. It is our objective that this forum will enable a global platform for collaboration, on the integration of sustainability and Islamic finance.

Islamic finance calls for social justice, financial inclusivity and ethical practices and social responsibility. All these notions are at the heart of sustainability efforts and initiatives. With the significant alignment between Islamic finance and sustainability principles, we believe that Islamic finance would have broader and more universal appeal.”

Shakeeb Saqlain, CEO of IslamicMarkets, said “Recent events have shown us that there is a strong argument for both Islamic finance and the sustainability agenda to complement the development of the global Halal economy. The Global Connect Forum comes at a critical time when there is a need for meaningful dialogue to further solidify the convergence of sustainability, Islamic finance and the Halal economy. We are delighted to be partnering with Maybank Islamic as they accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices in the Halal economy.”

Maybank Islamic is a leading force in the industry with a long-standing record of impactful initiatives and products. We believe that the Forum will drive a positive change in the global economy and support regulators in streamlining policies and standards for the sustainable development of the industry."

About Maybank Islamic Berhad

Maybank Islamic Berhad, the Islamic banking arm of the Maybank Group, is the leading provider of Islamic financial products and services in ASEAN. As one of the industry’s global leaders, Maybank Islamic spearheads the Islamic banking and finance industry through cross-border business in retail and investment banking and the development of new, innovative and competitive propositions.

Maybank Islamic's aspirations and ambitions to remain a global player in the industry is backed by its Center of Excellence with the aim of becoming a thought leader in the industry in promoting the convergence of the Halal economy, sustainability and Islamic finance, paving the way for the next phase of growth in Islamic finance.

Maybank Islamic remains committed to developing products that are centred on addressing customers’ needs, and sustainable practices that leave a positive impact on the wider community whilst further intensifying cross-border linkages across the world.

About IslamicMarkets

IslamicMarkets.com is a leading learning, financial intelligence and collaboration platform for the $5 trillion global Islamic economy.

Access a wide range of actionable content and tools from Sukuk markets and companies to comprehensive industry reports, regional project opportunities and the largest network of investors from across the world.

Tailor your investment experience based around your needs and deploy the platform’s suite of learning and analytical tools to better understand opportunities in global Islamic markets.

Learn more on https://islamicmarkets.com

