Kuwait: – Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced that it will be holding its second round of its ‘House Views’ webinar for investors, to raise awareness of the state of play in local and regional markets, and the future outlook for each, across various asset classes. Titled ‘Markaz House Views 2022 – Navigating the Markets,’ the webinar will be held on 24 January 2022, via Zoom, and feature expert speakers from Markaz.
At the webinar, Markaz’s highly qualified and experienced professionals will shed light on the current and emerging opportunities and challenges to help investors make diligent and informed decisions over their assets and investment plans. The speakers will delve deep into the current trends and future prospects in the MENA region’s equities and real estate as well as international real estate asset classes.
The webinar will be moderated by Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development. Other speakers include M. R. Raghu, Chief Executive Officer of Marmore MENA Intelligence, a majority-owned subsidiary of Markaz and a leading provider of research on the region, in addition to Mohammad K. AlAbdulkader, Vice President, Buy Side Research, MENA Equities; Khaled A. Al-Mubaraki, Vice President, MENA Real Estate and Christopher Santiago, Assistant Vice President, International Real Estate.
Announcing the webinar, Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif commented: “As 2022 unfolds, we are witnessing new trends taking form mainly set off by the fast-evolving pandemic situation. While some of the uncertainties and volatilities are headwinds for various asset classes, others are set to offer tailwinds that will drive growth momentum with a significant increase in top and bottom lines. At our new webinar, our experts will offer investors actionable insights backed by extensive research so that they can seize opportunities as they emerge and gird their loins for eventualities. The takeaways will equip them to maximize returns through the deployment of the right mix of opportunities across asset classes.”
The webinar comes as part of Markaz’s ongoing efforts to support the development of the Kuwaiti financial services sector and the wider economy through the fostering of an informed generation of investors. Over the past few years, Markaz has rolled out broad-ranging initiatives including hosting webinars on various themes.
About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”
Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.053 billion as of 30 September 2021 (USD 3.49 billion). Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.
