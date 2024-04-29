The bank provides exceptional services for customers with special needs at its six branches across Kuwait's governorates

Gulf Bank has released an educational video for individuals with special needs to protect them from the risks of online fraud. This initiative is part of the bank's ongoing efforts to support the "Diraya" campaign, overseen by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association.

The video has received many views due to its meaningful educational content aimed at the deaf and mute community – warning them against sharing their personal information with others, and not engaging with anonymous messages that aim to steal data and banking details.

In related efforts to embed sustainability principles in the community and to meet the requirements of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Gulf Bank offers immediate translation services into sign language at its branches for customers with special needs.

Furthermore, the bank has equipped each of these branches with iPads, enabling direct video call communication with the service provider's call center. A professional sign language interpreter assists in facilitating communication between the client and the bank staff.

Demonstrating its dedication to promoting financial inclusion, the bank provides services for customers with special needs via six branches located across all six governorates of Kuwait. This ensures an exceptional customer experience, smooth transactions, and constant accessibility.

Gulf Bank’s specialized branches are crafted for wheelchair accessibility, with spacious layouts that accommodate free movement. The ATMs are equipped with Braille keyboards for the visually impaired, alongside audio instructions for transactions. These facilities are located in private glass rooms to uphold user privacy.

Gulf Bank is committed to fulfilling its role in supporting the "Diraya" campaign, which aims to enhance financial literacy, raise awareness of the banking sector’s role, and educate customers on the best ways to utilize the varied services banks offer.

To achieve this, the bank distributes educational materials through multiple media and communication channels such as social media, newspapers, radio, and television, with the goal of reaching a wide audience.

The bank actively engages in several themes highlighted by the campaign, emphasizing customer rights in banking transactions according to the Central Bank of Kuwait's guidelines, data and account security, and the safe usage of banking cards. This focus is crucial given the rapid evolution of financial and banking services and the growing number of fraud incidents.

Additionally, the bank remains committed to promoting the fundamental principles detailed in the Central Bank of Kuwait's Customer Protection Guide. This effort helps enhance the security of banking customers and supports the development of a balanced relationship between banks and their clients, according to the best international practices.