Longines now has a prestigious and renewed presence in Dubai Mall. Designed to be a tailor-made setting for the company’s creations and its history, the new boutique is an intimate invitation to be immersed in the world of Longines and to discover its many facets.

The new Longines POS concept perfectly mirrors the brand’s identity and the new façade is highly impactful, for both in-mall and street facing locations, with a focus on a fine selection of timepieces placed in front of a refined outline illustration. An isolated floating front lit Longines logo as well as a new iconic blue arch invite customers to enter, while the full-glass storefront portrays a transparent and welcoming ambiance.

In the inside, iconic elements recall Longines’ rich heritage. The signature wall is a clear homage to the long-lasting and strong commitment of Longines to equestrian sports. From coats to saddle pads, the quilted diamond pattern brings elegance to the concept and the new obscuro textile reflects the brand’s identity, navy blue with shades of silver.

Visitors can discover iconic references to the brand’s universe, be it the privileged links it has forged through its long-standing passion for equestrian sports, or aviation.

The concierge bar is inspired by aviation design. A subtle curved edge reminds one of a wing and the illusion of striped brushed metal represents a modernized interpretation of the planes used by pioneers of the sky. Finally, the reference to the “Côte de Genève” finishing, binds watchmaking to aviation nicely.

This new Longines POS concept offers a unique and exclusive environment to discover and experience Longines’ universe.

Rivoli Group is the official distributor of the Longines brand in the UAE.

Longines has been based at Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to tradition, elegance and performance. With many years of experience as a timekeeper for world championships in sport and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has forged solid and lasting links with the world of sport over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the World’s leading manufacturer of horological products. With the winged hourglass as its emblem, the brand has outlets in over 150 countries.

