GENEVA – The luxurious five-star Kempinski Yanbu Hotel opens its doors later this year, offering direct access to the Red Sea waterfront on the secluded coast of Oyster Island and part of the vibrant coastal city of Yanbu. Magnificent on the seaside, offering unique services and welcoming its guests in a distinctive way, it offers them a great destination to relax and enjoy the tranquility.

In line with Saudi Arabia's vision 2030, the resort will serve a huge number of travellers, regardless of why they visit this area of the Kingdom. During a school holiday or meeting with colleagues, great restaurants, comprehensive spa facilities and exceptional meeting spaces will meet all their requirements. Through a comprehensive plan to strengthen and modernize the entire peninsula, the region will be reconfigured to offer activities suitable for all.

The construction plan includes reducing the number of luxury rooms, resulting in 23 additional spacious suites, with 12 meticulously designed villas and 48 apartments designed specifically for tasteful customers. Conferences can host stylish weddings, meeting everyone's requirements. The resort also features a 3,000-square-metre women's spa with a private beach, steam baths, a traditional bathroom, treatment rooms, a restaurant and a tea lounge, as well as a luxury royal villa.

"We are impressed by vision 2030 and the kingdom's strategic planning aimed at establishing an international trade center linking East and West," said Bernold Schroeder, CEO and Chairman of Kempinski Group. Expanding our portfolio in Saudi Arabia is a critical and important step for Kambinsky and we are delighted to offer a new luxury hotel destination here in Yanbu in collaboration with Osama Al-Mistani and Al Jazeera Hotels & Resorts."

"We share our belief that a vibrant society is critical to economic growth and prosperity, so we hope that by introducing the Kempinski brand in this region of Saudi Arabia, we will be able to contribute to the vision for the future. Saudi Arabia's world-class heritage, infrastructure and relentless pursuit of sustainable development are fully in line with our company's vision. This magnificent Red Sea resort supports our commitment to significant growth and is an exceptional addition to our hotel portfolio in the Kingdom. This follows kempinski Al-Othman Al Khobar Hotel, our advanced projects in Mecca and Medina as well as our future project in Al-Alia neighborhood of Riyadh. We at Kempinski are committed to contributing to collective efforts to achieve Vision 2030."

Commenting on the resort's management agreement, Osama Al Matatani, owner of Al Jazeera Hotels & Resorts, said: "We look forward to creating exclusive space in a great way and high quality services to meet the growing requirements and expectations of hotel guests at the moment. In collaboration with our partners at Kempinski Group, one of the world's best luxury hotel operators, we will redefine the concept of hospitality in western Saudi Arabia by renovating this destination for the perfect holiday destination with the finest contemporary architecture and design."

Yanbu is a distinct tourist destination, where while in the Old Town, an important hub on the Spice Trade Road, guests can visit a building built in the traditional Hijazi style where renowned British Army officer T.E. Lawrence lived, as well as enjoy a stroll in the evening Night Market. One of the country's largest artificial lakes, Yanbu Lake is home to a range of magnificent plants from around the world, with divers finding their preferred destination in the reef-rich Gulf of Sharm El Yanbu. In the north-east of the city, 2,200 metres high, Mount Radwa is the highest point in the palm mountain chain known for its honey production and the wild nature that has made it a regular tour destination.

The futuristic Kempinski Yanbu Hotel & Resort is just 20 minutes from Yanbu International Airport, which offers domestic flights to Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh, as well as international flights to Cairo, Istanbul, Dubai and Sharjah.

