As part of its commitment to propel its business towards greater heights, Kanoo Machinery a leading provider of world-class machinery brands for sales and aftersales in the region recently met with representatives from Combilift, one of its trusted partners headquartered in Ireland, and Enterprise Ireland, the Government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets.

The meeting, conducted in the office of the division in Al-Quoz, highlighted potential business opportunities between Ireland and the UAE through strengthening its partnership with Combilift.

An acknowledged leader in material handling industry, providing warehouse, bulk and long load handling solutions, Combilift is the largest global manufacturer of multi-directional forklifts and Straddle Carriers. Combilift has sold over 60,000 units in over 85 countries since its establishment in 1998. Its other brand, called Aisle-Master, manufactures narrow aisle articulated electric forklift which are also distributed by Kanoo Machinery.

The meeting highlighted how the continued partnership between Kanoo Machinery and Combilift can be strengthened further, and how Enterprise Ireland can contribute to further putting the latter on the industry map as well as boosting its international operations specifically in the Middle East.

Kannan Chandrasekaran, Kanoo Machinery’s Country Manager for UAE and Oman also highlighted some of the division’s achievements and operations, as well as how it helps its principals like Combilift.

“We have established ourselves as a trusted brand because we provide 100% customer service excellence movement, which assures all our customers not just quality service, but also complete transparency in our operations. Through the ethics that we have cultivated and our good brand positioning, we get to help our principals like Combilift distribute more industrial products within the region,” he said.

Kamlesh, Asarpota, the division’s Sales Manager for UAE, added: “Kanoo Machinery is really committed to helping this brand boost its business, and with its quality products, we definitely see potential growth for Combilift.”

Mahmood Mian, The Kanoo Group’s Business Development Manager, meanwhile, sees potential for the partnership to help boost Ireland’s tourism and business development.

“We see there's a lot of latent upsides in this partnership, exciting potential to also strengthen our presence in Ireland. There are a lot of amazing things to discover in this country from tourism to business opportunities. I hope that in the future, this is something we can explore and dig deep further. We just need the partnership to go forward to kickstart it,” he said.

Nick Lojevec, the Business Development Manager of Combilift, notes that they have been exclusively dealing with Kanoo Machinery for its GCC Operations because of the division’s utmost reliability, commitment to their brands such as COMBILIFT & AISLE-MASTER, well supported by Kanoo Machienry’s excellent 24 x 7 after-sales support.

“Kanoo Machinery has been in the business for decades, and the fact that it has stood the test of time is a testament to just how stable and reliable this company is. It is extremely easy for us to work with them not just because of their ethics, but because of The Kanoo Group’s established name in the industry,” he said.

Alan O’Mahony, the Senior Market Advisor of Enterprise Ireland for the MENA Region noted that the meeting solidified a strong relationship between Combilift and Kanoo Group and set out a clear strategy for all enitities to work together and drive further growth for the brand in the Gulf.

“As a Government organization, Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting the international development of our local enterprises such as Combilift. I was really looking forward to meeting the representatives of Kanoo Machinery to get a glimpse of how we can provide more support for this company. I am confident that this partnership will further help expand Combilift’s activities and grow its international sales We are here to support Kanoo Machinery in any way that we can in order to help Combilift grow further,” he said.

About Kanoo Machinery

Kanoo Machinery is a division of The Kanoo Group, one of the largest family-owned conglomerates in the region established in 1890. Since mid-1960s, Kanoo Machinery represents a wide range of leading international equipment brands /manufacturers within areas such as Power Generation, Hydraulic Mobile Cranes, Material Handling, Construction, Industrial, Agricultural & Cleaning, Welding & consumables, safety & testing services, specialised equipment & services and Diesel Engines, well supported by spare parts distribution and service support all over the UAE.

