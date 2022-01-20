Dubai, United Arab Emirates - MATI Consult, the service-oriented firm with headquarters in Dubai, has continued to significantly empower and increase sustainability across the UAE, which can be seen through the recent creation and installation of 18 energy trees that surround Terra — the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020. MATI Consult has also recently been awarded for their involvement in the construction of 12 Expo 2020 pavilions and large shading structures at the world fair, setting high standards for sustainable development in the region.

Known for delivering on a multitude of world-class architectural and sustainable award-winning structures, the consultancy has continued to play a pivotal role in shifting the Middle East’s construction and energy towards sustainable practices. In line with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050, Mati Consult's Co-Founder and CEO, Elisa Ruggeri, was the visionary leader behind the construction of this mastery, “solar forest”. Contracted to leverage her extensive expertise, the tree structures turn almost imperceptibly every second to catch each glimmer of sunlight, thanks to the specialty mechanism and software developed by the consultancy firm, together with Lanaro, a renowned Italian steel and technology manufacturer.

The energy supplied by these trees through the solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are installed to power the entire building, setting an example for future projects in the country. The GPS embedded in the system allows the solar trees to rotate and assist in collecting precise information of all the geographical parameters to catch and maximize the power of the sun. The energy trees, together with the 130-meter-wide Terra Pavilion canopy and 4,912 solar panels, will generate 4 GWh of electricity every year; enough to charge more than 900,000 smartphones. Additionally, the forest tree structures will charge during the day and store energy which can then be used for multiple purposes, showing a great example of pursuing the Emirate's goal to produce 75% of its energy from clean sources by 2050.

"I am beyond proud of our solar trees displayed at Expo2020, as they fully represent and align with MATI's vision. Through the "solar forest," we trust this will attract further interest in solar energy usage across the region. Our live demonstration will showcase MATI's tangible efforts to achieve a full shift towards renewable energy, and sustainability must be our driving force through this century. We have to change our approach to construction and the way we live our lives," -commented Elisa, Co-Founder, and CEO of MATI.

Since its inception in 2014, MATI has been involved in achieving various milestone changes and large-scale projects within the region, with the consistent aim to educate the architectural and construction sector on sustainability. With its years of efforts and dedication towards the harnessing of sustainable solutions and projects, the firm has continued its meticulous process in identifying partnerships with selected companies that believe in sustainable materials and technologies, becoming the future of construction all over the world.

"The success of our projects are contributing to a change in the sector of construction sustainability and building material sustainability, and we will continue to drive all efforts in implementing the use of solar and sustainable materials within the UAE."

About MATI Consult

MATI Consult is a service-oriented firm with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, that offers tangible business opportunities and consultancies and a wide range of solutions related to business setup, business development, project management, and full operations support for small, medium, and large companies both local and international.

MATI provides a steady platform for companies wishing to establish and grow their business in the United Arab Emirates and the MENA Region.

MATI adopts a dynamic and innovative approach to meet the expectations of its clients by driving them to success and building solid long-term partnerships within the UAE and across the MENA region.

The company has developed expertise in guiding our customers to fully align the governmental procedures, regional customs, and market opportunities by providing the best approach in interacting with the local culture and local mentality. MATI is on a path of continuous growth and expanding the scope of its activities.

MATI is committed to creating a stable path to success for all our clients by providing smart and professional support, respecting the highest standard of excellence, innovation, reliability, integrity, and corporate governance.

Learn more about MATI Consult by visiting: https://www.maticonsult.com/

