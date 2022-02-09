AED 15,000 worth scholarships per individual will be awarded to a maximum of five team members

Dubai, UAE: Heriot-Watt University is hosting a 48-hour Construction Sustainability Hackathon event at the Expo 2020 UK Pavillion for students from across the globe. The Hackathon, running over 25th to 27th February 2022, will bring together students and experts to tackle construction sustainability challenges and will include keynote speeches, workshops and panel sessions featuring distinguished experts from across the sector. The event will be attended by senior government and industry representatives and the winning team of five members will receive scholarships worth AED 15,000 each.

The Construction Sustainability Hackathon invites young people aged 16-24 from around the globe and focuses on four main themes: Sustainable Materials, Clean Energy Use, Smart Technologies and Urban Developments. It is part of Heriot-Watt University’s research efforts in accelerating the agenda to decarbonise the construction industry. Currently, the Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction (CESC) is working with the UAE ministry of Climate Change and Environment on the UAE cement industry decarbonization programme. The research will initially identify the challenges preventing the decarbonisation of the sector before focusing in four key areas: materials and waste management; building permits and regulations; new technologies and education.

Dr Anas Bataw, director of the Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction (CESC) at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said, “Construction and the wider built environment accounts for around 40% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, the global construction market is expected to grow by US$4.5 trillion up to 2030 to reach US$15.2 trillion, with the UAE’s construction sector is set to grow 3.9% from 2022 to 2025 on average. During the global transition to net zero, the construction sector needs to dramatically reduce the amount of carbon embedded in new infrastructure and buildings, ultimately reducing its wider impact on the environment. During this Hackathon we hope to witness the unique and revolutionary ideas led by young minds to tackle the industry's most pressing environmental concerns. We are very excited to see what the results will look like and encourage young people globally to be part of it.”

“While there is a long journey ahead, there is appetite for meaningful change, but it’s essential we ensure that the construction sector remains competitive and doesn’t increase costs elsewhere as it decarbonises. As we develop advanced material, technological solutions and educational initiatives that will support the decarbonisation journey for the UAE, we’ll be sharing these insights on a global scale to support worldwide decarbonisation efforts. As a university with a global footprint, collaborating with global industry partners, we are perfectly placed to share this research.”

Through its continued efforts, CESC brings government, industry and academic collaboration and has unveiled a series of ambitious targets for the sector, leading to net zero emissions across the UAE’s cement industry by 2040. Partners include the UAE ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UK Department of International Trade, HSBC, Institute of Civil Engineers, American Concrete Institute and the New York University of Abu Dhabi alongside leading developers and construction experts.

At the Sustainability in Construction Hackathon, global students will come together to address the climate crisis and collaborate to develop innovative solutions for the construction industry whilst being supported by mentors who are leaders in their field.

Dr Gillian Murray, deputy principal of business and enterprise at Heriot-Watt University said: “The Sustainability Hackathon is a fantastic opportunity for young people to kick-start their careers, build their entrepreneurial skills and work with experts as they explore new ideas to address urgent climate challenges. As a global university which is focused on solving global challenges, Heriot-Watt University is uniquely placed to provide students with the skills necessary to contribute to a prosperous and sustainable future.

“Heriot-Watt’s research in sustainable construction is already changing the landscape. Our spin-out company Kenoteq has launched a revolutionary brick made of 90% recycled construction and demolition waste. By re-using valuable recycled materials from construction and demolition waste, Kenoteq has achieved a circular-economy exemplar and we are confident it will lead to a circular economy revolution for the construction sector.

“Our two-pronged approach to nurturing talent combines education with industry collaboration to ensure our graduates are equipped to make a meaningful contribution to the workplace and are highly attractive to industry. Participants in this Hackathon will be the workers and leaders of the future and we look forward to hearing their ideas and showcasing their innovations on the world stage at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

In the UAE, CESC will continue to bring together the government, industry, academics and other stakeholders from the construction sector value chain to explore technologies, systems and processes to achieve the national sustainable construction sector by 2040.

Click here for more information and to sign up to the Hackathon.

-Ends-

About Heriot-Watt University Dubai

As the first British university to set up a campus in Dubai in 2005, and the only one with a five-star accreditation by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Heriot-Watt University Dubai has established itself as a pioneer in the higher education market in the UAE. The University’s reputation for world-class teaching and practical, leading-edge research combined with its strong links to business and industry, has seen it attract a thriving population of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers an extensive range of programmes and disciplines, spanning postgraduate and undergraduate courses. Heriot-Watt graduates are highly employable and sought after by the best organizations worldwide, with over 90% in graduate level jobs or further study within six months of graduation.

For more information, please visit https://www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.htm

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022