Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority announced the activation of a number of unprecedented offers for passengers of the carrier. These offers will give Gulf Air’s passengers the opportunity to stop in Bahrain, obtain hotel reservations, and use tourist facilities through various tailored packages and offers, before continuing on to their final destinations.

In this regard, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air, Captain Waleed AlAlawi stated: "The cooperation between the airline and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority comes within the framework of joint and integrated work to advance the tourism and travel sector as a whole in Bahrain, where Gulf Air will utilize all its capabilities and expertise to assure success of this cooperation and achieve its goals”.

Captain AlAlawi added, "With the addition of more destinations on our network, these tourism packages will be promoted on a wider scale and attract more tourist travelers from various countries, especially with continuous updating and easing of restrictions on entry to Bahrain. Eligible passengers that can obtain visa on arrival for the Kingdom of Bahrain can book these packages on gulfair.com for a stopover of up to five nights whenever they fly through Bahrain International Airport”.

Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority, Dr. Nasser Qaidi said: "The aim of launching these offers is to attract more tourists and visitors to Bahrain, and to offer them a variety of tourism and entertainment activities that they can choose from to suit their tastes, needs and budget. We are pleased to cooperate with Gulf Air in order to achieve this goal, and to implement this exciting initiative that will revitalize the tourism sector in Bahrain by offering these packages to nationals who can obtain entry visas upon arrival. The exclusive packages include no visa fees and no PCR test on arrival fees”.

These offers represent one of the initiatives that the national carrier launched in cooperation with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority in 2018, which aims at achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s new tourism strategy of increasing the number of tourist visitors to 14.1 million in 2026, increasing the average daily visitor spending to 74.8 Bahraini dinars, and raising the average tourist nights to 3.5 days. This enhances the role of tourism in supporting the national economy, and contributes to increasing the competitiveness in attracting more investments to the Kingdom.

