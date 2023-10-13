Abu Dhabi: In Rome, the UAE delegation, led by H.E. Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General for Organisational and Administrative Affairs and Chairman of the UAE National Codex Committee (UAENCC) at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), participated in the meetings of the Coordinating Committee for the Near East Region (CCNE 11) of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (Codex) from 18 to 22 September.

Present at the meeting were representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), along with experts from international scientific bodies and heads of delegations from Member States.

The UAE delegation reviewed successful experiences and initiatives in food safety, including legislation, standards and technical regulations that support the food and beverage industry, enhance food safety and address emerging issues related to food and nutrition. They emphasised the importance of cooperation on topics of common interest with regional countries and international initiatives under the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

On this occasion, H.E. Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi stressed the UAE's strong commitment, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to attain top-notch food safety levels, to guarantee the delivery of secure and nutritious food to every member of society consistently. She emphasised that food safety stands as a crucial foundation supporting food security and the sustainable environmental aspects of agricultural and food production. This, in turn, aids in fulfilling ambitions for a more prosperous and contented society.

She also indicated the UAE's eagerness to enact governmental measures promoting food safety, amplifying regional and global endeavours to elevate food safety standards. Additionally, the UAE backs initiatives to activate laws pertaining to food specifications and establish comprehensive control systems to reinforce food regulation and inspection, aligning with the principle of risk management.

The Deputy Director General of ADAFSA emphasised the importance of cooperation between Member States of the International Codex Alimentarius Commission. This cooperation ensures the quality and safety of food traded in markets, thereby protecting consumers. In addition, it promotes international trade in goods and food, while striking a balance between industrial activities and environmental protection to meet the world's collective desire to achieve sustainable development goals.

The UAE National Codex Committee (UAENCC) was formed in 2020 to enhance the food security system, as the country aims, through its National Food Security Strategy, to make the UAE at the forefront of the global food security index by 2051.