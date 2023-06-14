Abu Dhabi – As part of its digital transformation implementation plan, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) will soon launch a new pension platform known as “MA’ASHI” for thousands of UAE-based federal, government and private sector entities to access.

Ahead of the platforms launch, the UAE Pension Authority has dedicated both English and Arabic virtual training workshops, from the 20th to 22nd June 2023, for employers/entities across the UAE in order to learn more about GPSSA’s new platform “MA’ASHI” – which means “My Pension” in Arabic.

An invitation to attend the workshops was sent to human resources, finance and information technology representatives from across federal, government and private sector entities who are subject to the provisions of Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pension and Social Security, including: federal sector organizations such as ministries, public institutions, agencies, companies and banks in which the federal government owns shares; government sector authorities (located in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain), and private sector entities that are comprised of natural or juridical individuals (sole proprietorship, office, company) who employ Emiratis in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.

The three-day workshop has been organized with an objective to introduce the “MA’ASHI” platform, while explaining usage of all its services, some of which includes managing the enrollment and registration process, processing data for insured Emirati employees, tracking and completing transactions and highlighting the procedural changes on the platform, that entities must be fully aware of.

It is worth mentioning that the GPSSA has already delivered various pilot project workshops about the “MA’ASHI” platform to government and private sector employers whose insured Emiratis are already registered and contribute on monthly basis with the GPSSA, some of those entities include: The Ministry of Finance – UAE, the Central Bank of UAE, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, the Human Resources Department of Ras Al Khaimah, Emirates Airlines, Dubai World and Dubai Public Prosecution.

As part of GPSSA’s quest to enhance awareness regarding the UAE Pension Law and all its services, a series of awareness workshops are due to be delivered throughout the year, with emphasis on providing information on GPSSA’s digital upgrades and platform enhancements.

