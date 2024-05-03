The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have reiterated their commitment to the rollout of an implementable national minimum wage.

To this end, each of the 36 state governments has embarked on a review of its fiscal space and the consequential impact of various recommendations with a view to arriving at an improved minimum wage payable in a sustainable way.

The communique issued and signed by NGF Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, after the Forum’s meeting held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, reads: “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, deliberated on various issues of national importance.

Related PostsKebbi govt assures workers of new minimum wage paymentMay Day: Sanwo-Olu promises to pay new minimum wageMay Day: Ajadi urges FG to approve N200,000 minimum wage

“The Forum celebrates with workers across the country their dedication to service and patience as we work with the Federal Government, labour, the organised private sector, and relevant stakeholders to arrive at an implementable national minimum wage.

“While we acknowledge various initiatives adopted recently by way of wage awards and partial wage adjustments, it is imperative to state that the 37-member tripartite committee inaugurated on the National Minimum Wage is still in consultation and yet to conclude its work.

“As members of the Committee, we are reviewing our individual fiscal space as state governments and the consequential impact of various recommendations to arrive at an improved minimum wage we can pay sustainably.

“We remain committed to the process and promise that better wages will be the invariable outcome of ongoing negotiations.”

According to the NGF Chairman, all the governors received the outgoing Country Director, Mr. Shubham Chadhuri, and the incoming Country Director, Mr. Ndiame Diop, of the World Bank, who discussed the Bank’s vision for transitioning.

During the meeting, Mr Chadhuri appreciated the Forum for the strategic role it continues to play in coordinating collective action for developmental change.

He also applauded the non-partisan character of the Forum, the professionalism of its Secretariat, and state governments’ commitment to mutual accountability mechanisms such as performance-based financing interventions by the Bank.

Members expressed confidence in the choice of Mr. Diop to lead the collaboration going forward and look forward to a sustained and deepened relationship.

“The Forum discussed the revised National Policy on Justice (2024–2028) from the just concluded National Summit on Justice on April 24 and 25, 2024.

“Members agreed to consider the submissions from the summit as they may concern their individual states, including recommended legal amendments, administrative improvements, and policies to strengthen the justice sector.

“Also, the Forum committed to looking into issues concerning the remuneration of state judicial officers and the infrastructure of the courts.

“The Forum received a presentation from the National Human Capital Development (HCD) Programme—Core Working Group Secretariat, led by Ms. Rukaiya El-Rufai and Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab.

‘Both highlighted the marginal progress made by States and its contribution to Nigeria’s Human Development Index (HDI), especially across health, nutrition, education, and labour force participation.

“Having reviewed the previous programme design and national strategy, a revised governance and implementation roadmap was proposed to scale up impact and ensure sustainability.

“Members pledged to support the effective domestication of proposed revisions to the national HCD strategy Members received a briefing from Mrs Oyinda Adedokun, Programme Manager, State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (R), Fed Federal Ministry of Finance Programme Coordination Unit.

“The briefing highlighted States’ performance in implementing advocated reforms relating to land administration; regulatory framework for private investment in fibre optic infrastructure; services provided by investment promotion agencies and public-private partnership units; efficiency andtransparency of government-to-business services under the World Bank-financed programme,” the communiqué stated.

The Forum commiserated with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of River State and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State over the petrol tanker explosion and Gas explosion that occurred on April 26th and 27th, 2024, respectively.

“Members called for proper maintenance of trucks, especially those fitted to convey Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and recommended appropriate training for truck drivers.

“On enforcement of regulations, members resolved to engage relevant Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDAs) in order to align the activities of federal regulators with the operations of officials at the sub-national level.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

