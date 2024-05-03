The different Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) have started the review of existing minimum wage rates in their respective regions, according to Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma.

'The review has already started. We don't need to be ordered. We have a mandate and we are obliged to perform our responsibility,' Laguesma told reporters yesterday.

'Even without (an order) the process has started in all the regions. We are looking into it and gathering information that will lead to public consultation,' Laguesma said.

During the Labor Day celebration in Malacañang, Laguesma said President Marcos directed all the RTWPBs to start the review of existing wage rates.

Laguesma explained that RTWPBs are authorized to start a review 60 days before the expiration of the one-year effectivity of the last wage order.

'Sixty days before it lapses, there's a pending adjustment. As to how much, that will be determined by members of the RTWPBs,' he noted.

Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region (DOLE-NCR) director Sara Mirasol said they will start the review and conduct a public consultation within the month and workers can expect a possible pay hike.

Mirasol said the RTWPB in NCR has not received any formal petition for salary hikes, but they will conduct the review and public consultation. 'We are discussing it this month. We are not saying there's something to be expected, but we will seriously consider increasing the minimum wage,' Mirasol added.

She noted that the effectivity of the last wage order in NCR was July 16, 2023. 'It's nearing the anniversary date so we can already conduct consultation even without a petition,' she said.

Laguesma noted that wage orders issued by RTWPB not only benefit minimum wage earners but also those receiving higher pay due to wage distortion. But those receiving higher than minimum wage can opt to negotiate with their employers for a salary increase.

To commemorate Labor Day, thousands of workers took to the streets yesterday and pushed for the immediate passage of pending measures granting a P150 legislated wage increase.

The workers insisted that the increase given by RTWPBs is inadequate to enable workers to cope with rising prices of essential commodities.

They also claimed that existing wage rates are discriminatory, since existing daily pay in some regions is lower than others.

