UAE, Abu Dhabi:— On the sidelines of GITEX Global Week 2023, The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced that it is set to redefine the healthcare landscape in Abu Dhabi with the upcoming release of an innovative Health App. Packed with cutting-edge features, the application is designed to empower residents with an efficient, convenient, and highly personalised healthcare experience.

This app marks a significant milestone in the Department of Health's ongoing commitment to enhance the health and well-being of community members in Abu Dhabi. It signifies a move towards healthcare that is not only more accessible but also more personalised, convenient, and empowering.

Ibrahim Al Jallaf, Division Director of Digital Health at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Today, the healthcare-patient experience can still be very fragmented, siloed, reactive with plenty of room for improvement. As part of the Department’s efforts to enhance patient and healthcare outcomes, we look forward to the launch of the App which fits within our vision of putting patients at the centre of a streamlined, connected, holistic healthcare solution. With the App, our residents can experience a new level of choice, quality assurance, and convenience in healthcare and enjoy access to personalised, high-quality healthcare in Abu Dhabi. We are excited to provide community members with the ability to be in better control over their health, while enabling healthcare providers to yield services efficiently.”

As part of its continued efforts towards setting the stage for a future driven by healthcare technology and innovation, the application will offer users easy access to comprehensive health services in a quick, and secure way. Furthermore, when launched, the App will offer an array of remarkable features designed to simplify and enrich their healthcare experience. This includes secure and instant access to unified medical records in Malaffi, searching for a doctor and effortlessly scheduling appointments, having video consultations, and getting access the medical advice, all from one place.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) is inviting guests to visit its stand and view the latest healthcare technologies and innovations of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector. DoH is participating under the unified umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), located in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Hall 19/B20 from 16 October 2023 to 20 October 2023.

To learn more about the DoH’s participation at GITEX Global Week 2023, please visit www.doh.gov.ae/en/news

About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – (DOH) is the regulatory body of the Healthcare Sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in Healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population. DOH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DOH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world – class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DOH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

