Abu Dhabi Attorney General: "A stimulating environment that enhances the status of Emirati women"

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department observes Emirati Women's Day, celebrated on August 28 every year, by organising many events and activities based on the theme announced for this year's Emirati Women's Day, "We Collaborate for Tomorrow," which was chosen by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The activities organised by the Judicial Department at its headquarters for two days include the organisation of the Emirati Women’s Exhibition, which provides an opportunity to support the department’s creative employees in the field of crafts, arts, and the manufacture of Emirati products and designs of various kinds, with the aim of showing their talents and creativity and encouraging them to continue creative work.

The events also include the "Book Corner," which offers a variety of valuable books that shed light on the successes achieved by women in the UAE in light of the wise leadership’s support, backing, and empowerment to become a vital and essential partner in development, armed with science and knowledge.

His Excellency Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, confirmed that the celebration of Emirati Women's Day this year is under the slogan "We Collaborate for Tomorrow," in line with the state's slogan for the current year, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, "may God protect him" to make 2023 the year of sustainability under the slogan "Today for Tomorrow," reflecting the wise leadership's interest in involving all segments of society in supporting efforts to address sustainability challenges.

Counsellor Youssef Al-Abri pointed out that the achievements and gains achieved by Emirati women in various fields and sectors to support the march of growth and prosperity in the United Arab Emirates demonstrate their active and fruitful role in achieving the ambitious future vision of our wise leadership, which aims to ensure sustainability, continuity, and global leadership at all levels.

For his part, His Excellency Counsellor Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said: ‘The successive successes of Emirati women have made them a role model in work, effort, and giving in various fields, with the continuous and nonstop support of our wise leadership, to confirm their ability to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them and to play the role entrusted with efficiency and competence in order to advance the process of development and growth."

Counsellor Ali Al Balushi added that providing an encouraging and motivating environment for Emirati women to engage in work and active participation in various sectors since the establishment of the United Arab Emirates has borne fruit in strengthening the status of women in UAE society in order to achieve a wise vision that foresaw the future, paved the way, and provided all possibilities for the Emirati woman to have all the care and attention.