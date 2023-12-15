UAE – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) organized an exhibition titled "Telecommunications in the UAE History", on the side-lines of the WRC-23, hosted by the UAE in Dubai from 20 November to 15 December 2023.

The exhibition tells the story of the ICT sector development in the UAE since the establishment of the UAE. It highlights significant milestones using prevalent products and tools from each era, commencing with telefax machines and vintage rotary phones and advancing through subsequent generations of mobile and smartphones.

The exhibition garnered the attention of participants at the WRC-23, portraying a journey spanning decades that witnessed rapid leaps of development in the UAE ICT sector. These leaps went along with the urban and cultural progress of the UAE throughout its history. The exhibition showcased an extraordinary collection of landline phones, antiquated fax and telex machines, along with call indicator (bleeper) devices and oversized mobile phones representing the first generation of mobile communication devices in the UAE. These carefully selected devices serve as symbols of distinct eras, reflecting technological evolution and ultimately shaping the present communications scene in the UAE.

Commenting on the considerable interest of visitors in the exhibition, H.E. Mohammed bin Markhan Al Kitbi, Deputy Director-General of TDRA for the Support Services Sector, and leader of the team organizing the WRC-23, said: "Throughout our national journey, the telecommunications sector has stood out as the most tangible symbol of progress. This sector has consistently garnered attention from the UAE’s leadership, starting with the founding fathers and continuing under our current leaders. The UAE has emerged as a leading country today across various indicators, notably in digital transformation. The "Telecommunications in the UAE History" exhibition has effectively narrated a story with tangible examples of communication devices that were integral to daily life in each historical era, leaving a lasting impression on its visitors from the conference participants."

The exhibition hosted by TDRA at the WRC-23 venue provides an immersive experience for visitors, enabling them to delve into a carefully selected group of traditional and vintage phones. This includes rotary and push-button phones, each capturing the spirit of its specific era. Moreover, the exhibition showcases various old fax machines, mapping their evolution from the era of thermal paper and sluggish transmission. The exhibition offers an introductory narrative about the historical context and the influence of these communication devices on society and business. It emphasizes the landmark accomplishments that positioned the UAE as a leader in the telecommunications industry.

The exhibition extends throughout the WRC-23, offering delegates and technology enthusiasts a chance to delve into the communication history and gain insightful perspectives into the UAE's digitally supported vision for the future.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the leading regional and global position of the UAE in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.