UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) hosted the Leaders' Meeting for the Smart Services and Infrastructure Track emanating from the UAE Government Annual Meetings, which were held for the first time in 2017 with the aim of unifying efforts and integrating projects within a single government system at the national level. The meeting included a ceremony dedicated to honoring a number of partners who have contributed to the integration achievements within the track of smart services and infrastructure 2017-2031.

H.E. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Chairman of the Smart Services and Infrastructure Committee, and the Director General of TDRA, gave the opening speech in which he reviewed the Committee’s journey since its inception, and the achievements that have been made. He said: “The Committee's journey has been a success story in terms of coordination of efforts and the spirit of one team that works according to a harmonious national system that focuses on results. Today, we are reaping the fruits of our collective efforts and our determination on prioritizing the principle of integration and interdependence to serve customers, and to achieve the vision of our wise leadership in implementing the Whole-of-Government Approach. Therefore, I take this opportunity to extend my gratitude and appreciation to the Committee members from the local and federal governments, and to our partners in the private sector.”

H.E. Al Mesmar added: “We showcase these achievements in order to be inspired by them for the next stage, and to confirm that today, as we have always been, we are one integrated national team that works to achieve the goals of "We the UAE 2031" Vision, foremost of which is Forward Ecosystem by developing the digital infrastructure, enhancing government performance, focusing on providing the best government services in the world and developing the best models of agile work with the aim of achieving results and effectiveness.”

The launch of UAE Pass was one of the first achievements of the Committee, as the number of registered users in UAE Pass today exceeds 5 million users, who obtained 15,000 digital services, in addition to providing 22 types of reliable digital documents issued by 9 different parties through Digital Vault, and achieving more than 1.5 million sharing of these documents among these entities using Digital Vault.

The Committee's achievements also included the development and launch of the proactive services package "Bashr", which includes 19 proactive services, followed by the digital verification platform (UAE Verify), in addition to supporting innovative initiatives through flexible digital customer legislation, including changing some provisions of the Companies Law, and issuing the Electronic Transactions and Trust Services law, which is considered an advanced step towards the comprehensive digital economy in the UAE. The Committee also supervised the development plans of UAE Pass system, including activating face recognition feature, the digital signature and stamp, in addition to the feature of registering visitors and companies, and others.

The Leaders Team was established in 2017 by TDRA, and includes the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of Justice, Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security, Federal Authority For Government Human Resources, Central Bank of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Digital Dubai, Sharjah Digital Office, Sharjah e-Government Department, Ajman Digital, Smart Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah Electronic Government Authority, Fujairah e-Government, and Dubai Electronic Security Center.

