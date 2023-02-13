Sharjah: The Sharjah Livestock Market, a project of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, reports that the Sharjah Livestock Market received 329,452 visitors and achieved an occupancy rate of 60% during 2022, a significant increase over the previous year. The Sharjah Livestock Market continues to dominate as one of Sharjah’s most successful and vital projects, meeting the needs of citizens, residents and visitors.

Eng. Abdalla Al Shamsi, Manager of Sharjah Livestock Market, commented: "The continuously high demand for the Livestock Market is a testament to our customer satisfaction, a metric we pride ourselves on. Our customers routinely enjoy the market and expansive variety of products, services and facilities available, provided in accordance with the highest set standards in the field. Our facilities operate under the highest international quality standards followed in hygiene and public health, to support the market's role in promoting economic and social development and prosperity in the Emirate.”

Al Shamsi added: "Since the re-launch in 2021, the Livestock Market has witnessed tremendous growth in the quality of services provided. We have continued to develop and curate the market itself and our product offerings, catering directly to the needs and requirements of the residents and local and international visitors to Sharjah. We strive to continue contributing to the advancement of civil society and achieving its welfare in this way."

Al Shamsi stressed that the livestock markets in Sharjah are always looking to achieve the happiness and satisfaction of its customers, and are keen to continue improving upon infrastructure and apply best practices to ensure the market operates on the highest possible standards. The Livestock Market prioritises serving the residents and visitors of Sharjah and adding value to local communities.

The Sharjah Livestock Market is strategically located at the cross section of two axes, between Sharjah - Al Dhaid Road and Emirates Road Transit. The market extends over an area of 170,000 square meters, and is home to 140 sheep shops equipped with animal pens, 26 livestock shops (cows), 12 camel shops, 73 poultry shops, a livestock slaughterhouse processing 200 heads of cattle per hour and a designated poultry slaughterhouse. The market also offers additional products and facilities, including 44 animal feed shops, 34 mixed-use shops, 30 nursery shops, an auction yard for livestock sales, a square for the Friday Market, and a mosque to accommodate 386 worshippers.

