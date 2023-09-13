Sharjah: A high-level business delegation from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Real Estates Sector Business Group, has visited Cityscape Global 2023, a premier global event highlighting the best in the exhibition sector, held at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from September 10 to 13.

As part of the official visit aimed at reviewing the latest best practices in the real estate exhibition sector in Saudi Arabia, the delegation, including key figures such as Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, Obaid Abdul Rahman Al Mazloum, Director of the Real Estate Projects Organization Department at the Real Estate Registration Department, and Amjad Awad Al Karim, Head of the Working Groups at SCCI, held business meetings to showcase promising investment opportunities in Sharjah's real estate sector.

During the event, which brought together over 85 countries and 350 exhibiting companies, attracting 2,000 investors, the delegation highlighted initiatives and events hosted by the Sharjah Chamber to bolster this crucial sector, including the Sharjah Real Estate Investment Exhibition (ICRES).

The delegation kicked off its official visit with an expanded business meeting with the Real Estate National Committee of the Federation of Saudi Chambers. Attended by Yahya Mohammed Abu Ras, Chairman of the Real Estate National Committee, and Hassan Al Arishi, Chairman of the Real Estate Committee at the Jazan Chamber, the meeting discussed ways to bolster bilateral partnerships and highlighted successful experiences to stimulate investments in the real estate sector. Discussions also touched on the organization of a joint real estate event aimed at further cementing cooperation between the two nations.

Furthermore, the delegation visited the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD)’s pavilion at Cityscape and engaged in discussions with Abdullah Al Ajlan, a representative of KAFD, and several officials. The discussions revolved around the specialization and types of international financial and economic companies based in Saudi Arabia, as well as the exceptional services provided by KAFD.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan emphasized the SCCI's commitment to driving collaboration with its Saudi counterparts to the next level, particularly in the burgeoning real estate sector that is witnessing remarkable growth in both the Kingdom and Sharjah. He said that Cityscape Global has been an invaluable platform to highlight the potential investment prospects in Sharjah's real estate sector and foster connections with industry experts and exhibition organizers.

He further highlighted the importance of such meetings in developing innovative strategies that would fuel cooperative efforts and promote the promising real estate and investment projects in both regions. Al Jarwan reaffirmed the SCCI’s keenness to enhance the collaboration between "ACRES" and "Cityscape", and encourage participation from companies at the local, regional, and international levels.

