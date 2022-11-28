Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has received a delegation from Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, who were invited by HE Abdallah Sultan Al-Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, during his participation in the centennial celebration ceremony of the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce in Alexandria, which was held last October.

The delegation was received by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI's Director-General, Ibrahim Rashid Al-Jarwan, Director of SCCI's Economic Relations Department at the Sharjah Chamber, Amjad Awad Al-Karim, Head of the Sectoral Working Groups Section, and a number of SCCI's directors of departments and heads of sections.

The delegation's visit, which lasted four days, aimed at exchanging experiences, learning about best successful practices in serving the business community, discussing prospects for bilateral cooperation in various economic and investment fields of common interest, and promoting trade exchange in a way that raises to the level of the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

Ibrahim Rashid Al-Jarwan emphasized the importance of this visit, which will contribute to strengthening economic relations between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which are witnessing unprecedented development between the two brotherly countries, through developing cooperation between the Sharjah and Alexandria Chamber, and seizing the visit opportunity in establishing more joint projects that are feasible for both countries, as well as coordinating to organize businessmen visits with the aim of having a closer look at the fields of partnership and investment, and benefiting from the advantages and facilities provided by Sharjah and Alexandria in various economic sectors.

The delegation's visit plan included a visit to the SCCI headquarters, where they were introduced to the departments and sections as well as the key services provided to the SCCI members. The Egyptian delegation members were also taken to the Expo Centre Sharjah, the Sharjah Int'l Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem), the Dhaid city chamber and the Khorfakkan city chamber. The guests also visited such key institutions and foundations in the Emirate of Sharjah as the University City, the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Science, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, and the House of Wisdom, in addition to prominent tourist attractions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com