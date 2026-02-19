MoUs aim to accelerate ecosystem development and strengthen national talent pathways

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: In a strategic step reflecting its commitment to developing the esports ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with ROC Esports and Team Stallion to further strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading global hub in gaming and esports.

These agreements form part of SEF’s broader efforts to establish a comprehensive esports ecosystem centered on empowering national talent and creating a supportive environment for discovering and nurturing skills, in line with Vision 2030 and National Esports and Gaming Strategy goals.

Rawan Al Butairi, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation said: “We are thrilled to partner with ROC Esports and Team Stallions, two clubs that contribute to the sustainable development of the Kingdom’s esports ecosystem and the advancement of national talent. Through these collaborations, we will continue to deliver structured programs and strategic initiatives that strengthen the sector’s foundations and further position Saudi Arabia as a leading global hub for esports, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

The MoUs focus on supporting and empowering Saudi professionals working within the esports sector by developing the skills of employees and athletes through programs and initiatives delivered by the Saudi Esports Academy. Areas of collaboration include the implementation of specialized training programs and joint initiatives designed to prepare a new generation of qualified national talent and enhance their professional readiness. The agreements also explore career pathways for academy graduates.

For more information on the Saudi Esports Federation, visit: saudiesports.sa.

About Saudi Esports Federation:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

