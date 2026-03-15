Sharjah: The Small and Medium Enterprises Center “Tijarah 101”, affiliated with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), reported significant achievements during the first quarter of 2026.

The Center reached full occupancy at its Khorfakkan headquarters and successfully attracted a diverse portfolio of innovative entrepreneurial ventures led by Emirati men and women. This progress further strengthens the Center’s role in advancing economic empowerment initiatives for youth and women across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The achievements of Tijarah 101 reflect the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to strengthening an integrated institutional ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship. This includes providing advanced infrastructure and comprehensive training programmes designed to effectively integrate young talents into the private sector.

These developments coincide with SCCI recording a 14 percent growth in memberships last year, offering members of Tijarah 101 access to an extensive business network that supports their expansion and growth across both local and international markets.

Tijarah 101 has successfully attracted a diverse portfolio of entrepreneurial projects spanning high-potential sectors, including information technology, digital economy, food and hospitality, logistics services, and light industries. This sectoral diversity highlights the Center’s position as a flexible and inclusive economic incubator that supports a wide spectrum of projects, contributing to the diversification and sustainable growth of Sharjah’s local economy.

H.E. Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, stated that the outstanding performance of Tijarah 101 Center reflects the success of the strategic vision underpinning its establishment in 2019.

He added that this vision is based on providing an integrated incubating environment that enables Emirati youth to transform their ambitions into sustainable economic ventures.

Al Awadi noted that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to mobilising all its capabilities and specialised centres to support entrepreneurs, enabling them to achieve their professional goals and contribute to the broader national development agenda.

Meanwhile, Mona Omran Ali, Director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Center (Tijarah 101), announced plans to establish a new branch in Sharjah’s Eastern Region, building on the success attained by the Khorfakkan branch, which was inaugurated in April 2024 and achieved full occupancy within a short period.

She said that the planned expansion reflects the Center’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs across all cities and regions of Sharjah, highlighting the increasing demand for membership at the Center’s main branch in Sharjah.

She added that the growing number of members demonstrates the success of the Sharjah Chamber’s initiatives and the strong confidence young entrepreneurs place in the Center’s training programmes and integrated services.

As part of its capacity-building efforts, the Tijarah 101 Center delivers a range of specialised training programmes aimed at enabling young entrepreneurs to professionally manage and scale their ventures. The Center operates on the principle that knowledge constitutes the most valuable asset and the true capital of the modern economy.

The training portfolio includes programmes in exhibition management, reflecting Sharjah’s position as a regional and global hub for exhibitions and conferences. It also covers tax auditing and collection addressing evolving tax regulations, alongside e-commerce programmes that support digital transformation.

Additional training areas include translation, design, graphic production, and hospitality services. These programmes equip entrepreneurs with the practical knowledge required to compete effectively in the market, ensure regulatory compliance for emerging ventures, and facilitate expansion into broader markets through efficient and well-managed operational planning.

Tijarah 101 Center actively integrates its members into major promotional events to connect small and medium enterprises with both local and international markets. This approach leverages the Sharjah Chamber’s institutional ecosystem and the exhibitions hosted at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Members of Tijarah 101 are also engaged in key events such as the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival and the Graduates Festival, among other initiatives that provide entrepreneurs with access to high-visibility exhibition spaces. These platforms enable members to showcase their ventures to a wider audience, thereby strengthening brand exposure and credibility, benefits that are often difficult to attain through standalone marketing initiatives.

The Center conducts ongoing advisory seminars to strengthen investment and business awareness among entrepreneurs, while showcasing the range of facilities and services available within its support ecosystem.

Tijarah 101 also provides a conducive incubation environment designed to help entrepreneurs transform their ideas into viable and sustainable businesses. The Center offers fully equipped commercial offices and meeting rooms fitted with advanced technologies, in addition to specialised workshops for members. These initiatives enhance the institutional maturity of startups and strengthen their readiness for funding opportunities and long-term business growth.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com