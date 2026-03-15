Inspection teams to be present at UAE entry points to speed up pharmaceutical shipment clearance

Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has announced the setting up of a task force comprising 16 strategic partners involved in pharmaceutical and logistics supply chains across the UAE, including drug manufacturers, medical warehouses, storage facilities and logistics providers.

The task force aims to strengthen the resilience of the country’s pharmaceutical supply system and enhance coordination among competent authorities to ensure the continued availability of medicines and medical products in the country while supporting the readiness of the healthcare sector.



During its meeting, chaired by the Emirates Drug Establishment, the task force discussed coordinating efforts and developing proactive plans to ensure the smooth flow of medicines and medical products across all stages of the supply chain, from manufacturing and storage to distribution in the local market, enabling the pharmaceutical sector to adapt to changes and ensure continuity of supply.

Officials also reviewed current pharmaceutical stock levels, with representatives from manufacturers and warehouses confirming sufficient supplies of medicines and medical products in the domestic market.

Operational information and technical expertise related to pharmaceutical supply movements were also exchanged, supporting proactive planning and enhancing the efficiency of drug inventory management in the country.

The task force will also develop mechanisms for sharing information and operational data related to pharmaceutical supplies, supporting proactive planning and risk management, enhancing coordination among participating entities, and strengthening decision-making at both operational and regulatory levels, while also improving inventory management efficiency and ensuring the continued availability of vital medical products.

H.E. Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said that strengthening the resilience of pharmaceutical supply chains is a key pillar of the UAE’s drug security framework.

“The Establishment will continue to develop its regulatory systems and strengthen cooperation with partners across the healthcare and logistics sectors to ensure the sustainable availability of medicines and medical products in line with the highest standards of safety, quality and effectiveness,” Al Kaabi added.

Her Excellency noted the formation of the task force is a testament to how EDE is working closely with both government and private sector partners. “This step will help strengthen the pharmaceutical sector’s preparedness and improve the healthcare system’s ability to respond efficiently to any developments affecting supply chains while ensuring that healthcare services continue without disruption.”

Meanwhile, Dr Mariam Al Mazrouei, adviser to the Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment and head of the task force, said the team will work to develop more effective coordination and communication channels among relevant entities, enabling the exchange of operational data and technical expertise related to the movement of medicines and medical products, while supporting proactive planning and risk management.

Al Mazrouei added that enhancing the efficiency of logistics operations linked to pharmaceutical supply chains is one of the team’s key priorities.

“From accelerating procedures for the entry of pharmaceutical shipments to facilitating the movement of medical products through the country’s ports of entry, we are committed to ensuring smooth supply flows and the continued availability of medicines in the local market in line with the highest standards of quality and safety,” she said.

The Emirates Drug Establishment clarified it will provide the necessary regulatory facilitation to implement the agreed measures, including extending the validity of import permits by an additional two months.

It added that its inspection teams will be present at truck entry points to speed up customs clearance and inspection procedures for medical products and raw materials used in their manufacture, in coordination with relevant authorities.

The Establishment stated that shipment clearance services may also be provided within company warehouses when needed to accelerate operational procedures and improve logistics efficiency, while ensuring the highest safety and quality standards for medical products in the UAE.



The task force initiative falls under the establishment’s efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships with stakeholders across the healthcare and logistics sectors, supporting the sustainability of pharmaceutical supplies, enhancing drug security in the country, and ensuring the continued availability of medicines and medical products to meet the needs of patients and healthcare facilities.