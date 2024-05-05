Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of 94 per cent of its ‘Dubai Government Jobs Engineering’ Project", which aims to support and strengthen human resource departments within government entities. The project exemplifies DGHR’s steadfast commitment to advancing the infrastructure of human resources practices across public entities to increase their readiness and ability to adapt to future job and skill requirements.

The significant milestone accomplished in the project completion can be attributed to the Department’s relentless efforts, together with its strong commitment to engaging government entities in various discussions as well as launching a distinctive and inclusive project that addresses these entities’ present and future workforce requirements. DGHR recently held a large-scale meeting with numerous government departments. The purpose of this meeting was to create a comprehensive vision regarding current and future workforce requirements.

The project is poised to positively impact the capabilities of government entities to stay current on future shifts and address future demands in the labour market. Ultimately, this will contribute to enhancing the efficiency and performance of government entities by aligning human resources more effectively towards achieving institutional objectives, in addition to developing talents and equipping them with adaptability and other requisite skills to navigate changing landscapes.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of DGHR, stated: “In accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance government performance and productivity, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, is keen to creating and implementing strategies and projects that empower the government workforce. Our aim is to transform institutional settings into environments that foster creativity and innovation. The ‘Dubai Government Jobs Engineering’ project holds major significance as it is centred on developing avenues for professional development and growth. To create a new generation of leaders and innovators, it also focuses on educating and empowering Emirati cadres for the careers of the future. This project also contributes to enhancing the competitiveness and leadership of the Emirate of Dubai.”

For her part, Iman Saleh Bin Khatam, Director of Policy and Programme Support at DGHR, said: “The progress achieved in completing Dubai Government Jobs Engineering’ project embodies DGHR’S steadfast commitment to embracing an innovative approach that gives the highest priority on investing in our Emirati workforce, recognising it as an essential cornerstone in the pursuit of sustainable development in the UAE. As the central organisation responsible for leading and empowering the human resource sector, we are dedicated to creating innovative approaches, flexible policies, and fostering talents and intellects that contribute to raising the competitiveness of the Emirate of Dubai.”

Bin Khatam added: “In addition to assisting government entities in navigating the projected changes in the labour market and meeting its requirements, we reaffirm our commitment to offering a dynamic work environment that fosters employee happiness and career progression. This guarantees improved government operations, continual development, and increased competitiveness.”

The key completion phases of the project included - the creation of cognitive frameworks, defining job roles and future skills, developing technical, behavioural, and leadership capability matrices for Dubai Government jobs, establishing a mechanism for predicting future jobs based on strategic directions and benchmarking, as well as developing unified and comprehensive job cards for government jobs. The ‘Dubai Government Jobs Engineering’ project is in line with the DGHR’s strategic plan 2023-2026.

