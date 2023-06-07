Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is proud to announce that it has successfully obtained the ISO 30405:2016 certification in Recruitment Management and Talent Attraction from the esteemed International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This significant accomplishment followed a rigorous internal and external audit and review process, highlighting ADTD’s commitment to comprehensive administrative practices. The certification aims to optimize the department's employment performance by providing guidelines for effective staff recruitment processes and procedures.

This significant achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of ADTD, showcasing its accomplishments in human resources initiatives and steadfast commitment to globally recognized standards of excellence. It underscores ADTD’s resolute commitment to sustainable and innovative leadership, epitomizing the implementation of international best practices in cultivating a resilient human resources framework and advancing professional and behavioral aptitude. Moreover, this milestone highlights the department's expertise in talent attraction and evaluation, underscored by its emphasis on critical processes and practices, encompassing the development of comprehensive employment policies and the recruitment of new personnel.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his thoughts on this significant achievement, stating, "Acquiring ISO certification is not an end in itself, but rather a means to achieve comprehensive quality, which serves as the language of our times and the key to success. We have established a robust corporate performance management system based on indicators and performance standards that are regularly tracked and measured. These steps ensure the attainment of our desired goals and the sustainability of our accomplishments, thereby enhancing the services we provide and contributing to the long-term viability of the tourism sector. Our approach aligns with the wise leadership's policies and directions and the vision of the Emirate of Ajman."

Alhashmi further remarked, "We have full confidence in the ability of ADTD to reshape the competitive landscape, forge ahead in leadership, excellence, and innovation, and proactively achieve a new milestone in talent attraction and the employment of future professionals. This will undoubtedly propel us toward our strategic objectives and future aspirations."

The attainment of ISO 30405:2016 certification by ADTD demonstrates its commitment to fostering an environment that nurtures talents and fosters professional growth and ensures the availability of highly qualified human capital capable of accommodating the rapid changes in the current world, and achieving the vision and strategic goals of the department.

ADTD remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous improvement and is consistently exploring novel approaches to enhance talent management practices, ensuring the highest standards of quality across all facets of its operations.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://ajman.travel/