The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launched the automatic disbursement system for expenses in personal status files by activating a virtual bank account in the name of the Judicial Department for each executive file, through which the amount of alimony can be deposited by the debtor to be disbursed automatically in favour of the creditor without the need for any human intervention. The deposit and disbursement process is reflected directly in the executive file without submitting any accounting documents related to the amounts transferred through the virtual bank account.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, confirmed that the launch of this service, which is the first of its kind in the region, comes within the framework of sustaining the modernization of procedures and processes in the judicial system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as part of digital transformation efforts, in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop innovative future courts that provide world-class services.

Counselor Youssef Al-Abri noted that the implementation of the system for the automatic disbursement of alimonies in personal status files, in collaboration with strategic partners, supports the accomplishment of the Judicial Department's strategic plan priorities, which aim to match the best in the world in the judicial and judicial sector in order to improve Abu Dhabi's competitive position by offering customers a cutting-edge experience based on technological advancement and quick, intelligent services enhanced by artificial intelligence.

For his part, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector in the Judicial Department, reviewed the mechanism for activating the service through the execution accountants in the courts after verifying the accuracy of the accounting report for the executive file and the availability of the International Bank Account (IBAN) data for the creditor, with notification of the parties by sending a text message containing a notification of service activation and a statement of the international bank account number for the executive file.

Al Marzouqi explained that the new system reduces the time for completing a transaction for depositing and disbursing maintenances to between 10 and 30 minutes only, which previously took a period ranging between two and four working days from the beginning of depositing the maintenance amount in the court treasury until they are settled and disbursed for deposits via credit cards, while amounts transferred through banks and deductions transferred to the department’s coffers based on court orders used to take a period of 3 to 10 working days.

He continued, saying that the system will automatically return the disbursement process for the transaction to the bank so that the money can be disbursed and deposited into the beneficiary's bank account without requiring any human intervention, should the disbursement process be returned for any reason pertaining to the beneficiary's bank account. Using the service offered on the department's platforms, the creditor can also make changes to their international bank account. It should be noted that the system accepts deposits via a variety of channels, including bank branches, online banking applications, and deposit and withdrawal machines.