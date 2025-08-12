Enables violation detection through photo capture, note input, and automatic location tagging. Covers 8 key violations that negatively impact the city’s appearance.

Marwan bin Ghalita: “We are committed to making Dubai a global model for smart, sustainable future cities and the best city in the world to live and work.”

‘Eltizam’ reflects Dubai’s vision of a clean, pioneering city that offers a sustainable living environment and a high quality of life.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has launched a smart digital application, ‘Eltizam’, designed to empower selected government officials to monitor and document public cleanliness violations. By granting judicial officer status to authorised personnel, the app strengthens enforcement of existing regulations and reinforces Dubai’s commitment to maintaining its position as the cleanest city in the world.

A key milestone in Dubai Municipality’s digital transformation efforts, the launch of ‘Eltizam’ reflects the city’s broader vision of fostering shared responsibility between officials and the community to protect urban aesthetics, public health, and environmental sustainability.

Through the app, authorised users can take photos of violations, automatically capture their location, add contextual notes, and record breaches of cleanliness regulations in real time. The initiative is rooted in Dubai Law No. (19) of 2024, which regulates judicial officer status in the Emirate and aims to ensure compliance, legal clarity, and enhanced community participation.

Targeting eight key violations

The first phase of ‘Eltizam’ focuses on eight public cleanliness violations, categorised as negative behaviours that distort the city’s image. These include:

Spitting in public areas

Disposing of chewing gum improperly

Littering in public spaces

Dumping organic or general waste into the sea, beaches, creeks, or ports

Draining vehicle wash water in non-designated areas

Lighting fires or barbecuing in unauthorised places

Posting flyers, advertisements, or printed materials that deface public areas

Failing to remove animal waste from public spaces

By digitising the enforcement process and equipping judicial officers with smart tools, ‘Eltizam’ represents a shift towards proactive monitoring and greater transparency in maintaining the city's visual and environmental standards.

Advancing sustainability and urban wellbeing

H.E. Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The launch of ‘Eltizam’ is a key step in Dubai Municipality’s mission to enhance the city’s cleanliness, sustainability, and quality of life. By empowering authorised officials with judicial enforcement tools, we are fostering a culture of responsibility and social engagement. This app reflects our vision of a pioneering city where technology and regulation work together to protect Dubai’s urban appeal and elevate its position as the most beautiful and cleanest city in the world.”

He added: “Public cleanliness is not a technical issue alone — it is a civic value and a shared commitment. ‘Eltizam’ reinforces that every official and every citizen plays a role in shaping a sustainable, liveable Dubai for generations to come.”

Beyond its regulatory function, ‘Eltizam’ also reinforces Dubai’s leadership in adopting modern, community-led tools that encourage environmental stewardship and elevate the overall quality of life across the Emirate.