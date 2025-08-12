Applications are open for the 2025 ‘Future100’ list, recognizing the fastest-growing, most innovative companies in new economy sectors like space, edtech, and AI

Interested projects can check eligibility and apply by visiting www.future100.ae

Selected companies gain financing, market expansion support, and access to a global investor network

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and The Government Development and the Future Office announced the launch of the third edition of the ‘Future100’ initiative, in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; and H.E. Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future. The latest edition will, for the year 2025, honor the 100 fastest-growing and most innovative companies and projects in the new economy sectors, either headquartered in the UAE or conducting operations from it. To qualify for the list, these companies must successfully pass the evaluation process and meet the required conditions and standards. Applications are currently open through the initiative’s website www.future100.ae and will close next October.

H.E. Bin Touq said: “Thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has made significant strides in transitioning toward a future economy driven by knowledge and innovation. The country has adopted forward-looking strategies and initiatives to support the growth of innovative projects and encourage the adoption of modern technologies across vital economic sectors. The launch of the third edition of the ‘Future100’ initiative affirms the continued commitment to national efforts and collaboration in this regard. It aims to enhance the competitiveness of the entrepreneurial environment, solidifying the UAE’s position as an attractive destination for future projects and a leading hub for creativity and innovation.”

His Excellency added: “The initiative aims to provide all the opportunities and support that talents and entrepreneurial projects need to develop successful ideas and expand into new economy sectors. It facilitates effective dialogue with a broad network of investment funds and global investors. Additionally, it enables talents to stay informed about the latest practices and trends in financing mechanisms for small and medium enterprises.”

Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, emphasized that the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global platform for developing government work methodologies and shaping the future. This progress is driven by the vision of its proactive leadership and a comprehensive innovation ecosystem that nurtures talents and ideas, transforming them into pioneering economic solutions. She noted that empowering startups is key to the future development framework and ensuring full readiness to navigate global market shifts.

Her Excellency added that the ‘Future100’ list for the year 2025 goes beyond highlighting inspiring national success stories. It serves as a strategic tool to empower entrepreneurs who possess the passion and ability to drive change. This contributes to supporting efforts to diversify the economy while enhancing its flexibility and readiness for the future.

Now in its third edition, the initiative is accepting nominations from companies and projects operating in new economy sectors. These include advanced industries, agri-tech, biotechnology, creative industries, cybersecurity, edtech, food technology, fintech, health technology, HR technology, smart mobility, legal tech, property technology, renewable energy, space, and other fields related to sustainability and the environment.

The Future100 initiative continues to strengthen its ecosystem through strategic partnerships across multiple sectors. With 38 partners now on board, the program has built an impressive network spanning government entities, innovation funds, technology firms, financial and banking institutions, business accelerators and incubators, and venture capital funds. Key partners include strategic ally Majra-National CSR Fund; the business accelerator partners at Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; the Dubai Future District Fund; Emirates NBD; the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund; Investopia; Microsoft; MEVP; Careem; EY; Eurasia Capital; In5; Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; FTI Consulting; and the DIFC Innovation Hub.

Companies that make it to the ‘Future100’ list for 2025 will enjoy a range of competitive advantages. Beyond receiving the initiative's coveted brand recognition, selected companies will gain access to funding opportunities, market expansion support, specialized workforce development training programs, and a suite of services designed to accelerate growth. The program also offers exclusive participation in international trade missions, providing invaluable exposure to regional and global investor networks and capital markets.

Furthermore, past selected companies have made a remarkable impact on the economic landscape, participating in over 15 trade delegations to prestigious economic events both within the UAE and internationally. They have also received extensive coverage in leading local and international media. Since the initiative’s launch, venture capital partners have invested nearly $100 million in more than 40 listed companies.

Launched in 2022 as a joint national initiative by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Government Development and the Future Office, the ‘Future100’ initiative serves as a key platform for empowering selected projects, particularly those operating in future-oriented industries and new economy sectors. The initiative offers these companies opportunities to connect with investors and entrepreneurs, secure exclusive incentives and facilities, and strategic partnerships, strengthening their commercial success, business growth, accelerated digital transformation, innovation, and expansion into new markets.