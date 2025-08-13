Ajman Chamber has registered an 8% increase in industrial establishment membership during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2024. The number of registered industrial establishments rose to 863, up from 800 during the first half of last year.

Ajman Chamber is committed to fostering the growth of the industrial sector, recognizing it as a key driver of the local economy. This is achieved by stimulating and encouraging investments, attracting new industrial projects, and providing a competitive business environment that supports the sustainability and expansion of existing establishments.

The emirate of Ajman is distinguished by its diverse and resilient industrial base, which includes advanced manufacturing industries such as food and beverages, textiles and apparel, plastics, metals, wood, and building materials. Additionally, it features a globally and regionally renowned shipbuilding and boat manufacturing industry, among other advanced sectors. This diversity strengthens the emirate's position as a leading and sustainable industrial hub.

The Chamber affirms its role in empowering the industrial sector and achieving its strategic objectives, which align with Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE's vision. The Chamber accomplishes this by organizing international forums, hosting delegations to access new markets, providing specialized platforms like "Foras," enhancing the role of working groups, promoting the adoption of technology and artificial intelligence, attracting investments, conducting site visits to industrial facilities, participating in global exhibitions, and supporting entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).