Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) marked International Youth Day, emphasising that young talent forms the cornerstone of institutional development and serves as a driving force for innovation, solution creation, and enhancing the competitiveness of government work, in line with the UAE’s vision to empower youth and prepare them for future leadership roles.

The FTA stated that investing in the potential of young people and providing them with opportunities to take on leadership and specialist roles is among its top strategic priorities, stemming from its firm belief that they are the main engine for sustainable development and the advancement of the nation’s leadership on the global stage.

Announced in its latest statistics, the FTA also reflected on its strategic commitment to empowering young people and harnessing their potential as active partners in leading the future. The youth demographic accounts for 70.5% of the FTA’s total workforce, 87% of whom are UAE nationals. Therefore, such significant numbers underscore the pivotal role of young national talent in developing the tax system and enhancing the country’s long-term competitiveness.

Women represent 56% of the FTA’s young workforce, highlighting the influential presence and active contribution of Emirati women across various areas of work within the Authority. This aligns with the UAE’s vision to promote gender balance and foster an inclusive, motivating work environment.

The statistics also revealed that young people hold 33% of supervisory and leadership positions, make up 80% of specialist roles, and account for 81% of tax-related positions, with 84% holding a university degree or higher.

These figures demonstrate that the FTA not only attracts young talent but also empowers them in decision-making roles, equipping them with the knowledge and skills that enhance their contribution to innovation and institutional performance development. This approach aligns with the UAE’s vision to prepare a generation of leaders capable of meeting future challenges and creating new opportunities for growth.

On this occasion, His Excellency Khalid Al Bustani, Director General of FTA, said: "The youth of the UAE are the foundation of the future, and we take pride in the FTA serving as a model for their empowerment, providing an environment that fosters creativity, and enabling their participation in decision-making and policy development. Our celebration of International Youth Day is a message of appreciation for their pioneering role and a reaffirmation of our commitment to the vision of the wise leadership in investing in their potential and enhancing their contribution to achieving sustainable development."

He added: "At the FTA, we are keen to provide an inspiring work environment that embraces the energy of youth, offers them continuous training and skills development opportunities, and enables them to participate in formulating strategic initiatives and projects, in line with the UAE’s wise leadership vision of empowering young people and preparing them to lead the future.”

His Excellency said: "Achieving these high levels of youth representation within the FTA is the result of a clear strategy focused on attracting qualified young talent, developing their skills, and empowering them to take on leadership and specialist roles that contribute to enhancing institutional efficiency. We remain committed to continuing our investment in their capabilities, providing them with the tools and opportunities that enable them to innovate and deliver added value to government work.”

Eissa Al Raeesi, Chair of the Youth Council at FTA, also spoke about the vital role of young people within FTA, saying: "The youth represent the beating heart of the development and transformation journey the FTA is witnessing. Their role goes beyond mere participation to leading transformational projects that shape the future. At the Youth Council, we are committed to ensuring that young voices are heard and their ideas are implemented in practice, driven by our belief in their ability to accelerate innovation across FTA’s various services and to strengthen its position as a pioneering institution aligned with the UAE’s aspirations for a more efficient and innovative government. We believe that empowering youth is not an option, but a necessity to ensure the sustainability of achievements and to accelerate institutional development.”

The FTA affirms that its policies and programmes aimed at attracting and developing young talent stem from a clear vision aligned with the UAE’s direction to prepare a generation of future leaders capable of anticipating challenges, creating opportunities, and contributing to consolidating the country’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and quality of life. This ensures the sustainability of the comprehensive development journey and enhances the nation’s competitiveness at both regional and international levels.

About FTA:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae