United Arab Emirates – Dubai: In a milestone highlighting the UAE’s leadership in healthcare innovation, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialized agency for digital technologies, has recognized the Emirates Health Services’ project “AI-Powered Website of UAE Government Healthcare System” in its global report “AI for Good: Innovate for Impact 2025”. The publication showcases the world’s most impactful applications of artificial intelligence for the benefit of communities.

H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim, Chief AI Officer and Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector at EHS, affirmed the EHS’s pride in being part of the global healthcare innovation landscape. She noted that this achievement marks the culmination of EHS’s efforts to adopt and develop advanced digital solutions powered by artificial intelligence, aimed at enhancing quality of life and delivering a smarter, more personalized and inclusive healthcare experience.

The ITU report praised the EHS project as an innovative model for leveraging AI technologies to enhance access to healthcare services, deliver personalized content and smart recommendations, particularly for People of Determination and users with limited internet connectivity, through simplified, interactive interfaces that operate with minimal need for human intervention.

Represented by Amal Karmostaje, Director of Technical Support Department, Emirates Health Services accepted the organizers’ invitation to attend the “AI for Good Global Summit” in Geneva, a prestigious platform that facilitates knowledge exchange and promotes international cooperation in the humanitarian applications of artificial intelligence. Organized by the United Nations in collaboration with the Government of Switzerland, the summit brought together Karmostaje and a distinguished gathering of decision-makers and experts from more than 50 countries and international organizations.

Karmostaje noted that this international recognition reflects EHS’s commitment to comprehensive digital transformation and underscores its contribution to delivering smart, secure services that enhance the efficiency of the healthcare sector and elevate patient experience, while upholding the highest standards of governance and data protection in line with national regulations.

The “AI for Good: Innovate for Impact 2025” report is a recognized global reference that showcases the best smart applications contributing to human well-being and accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. This year’s edition featured more than 160 pioneering projects from 32 countries worldwide, reaffirming Emirates Health Services’ active presence in shaping the future of healthcare at the international level and its role in cementing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for government innovation and the adoption of technology for good.